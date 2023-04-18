NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 31  | April 18, 2023Subscribe

Shakespeare Reading Circle at the Susi Q 041823

Share this story

Shakespeare Reading Circle at the Susi Q will feature Macbeth starting April 28

To misquote Shakespeare, “By the pricking of our thumbs/Something awesome this way comes” – namely, five weeks of fun for frustrated would-be thespians (or anyone, really) who would like the opportunity to inhabit the scheming characters in the bard’s Macbeth, otherwise known as the Scottish play. 

Now their dreams can come true, simply by joining Olivia Rall’s Shakespeare Reading Circle, scheduled for five consecutive sessions at the Susi Q beginning on Friday April 28 from 12-1:30 p.m., and ending on May 26. And it’s free – though limited to 18 participants.

All you need is a voice and enthusiasm – absolutely no background in Shakespeare or drama is required.

Shakespeare Reading Rall

Courtesy of Susi Q

Olivia Rall

“Macbeth is a great choice for the Reading Circle, because the fast-paced story and memorable characters keep you engaged, while Shakespeare’s poetic language and his search for atmospheric effects reach new heights of artistry,” said Rall.

“We watch a good soldier ‘break bad.’ And we see a woman wracked by disappointment and ambition come undone. Plus, there are witches! The play is as mesmerizing now as it was 400 years ago.”

Register online at www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. 

For more information on The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

The Susi Q is located at 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.