Celebrate Earth Day with Blessing of the Animals

Celebrate Earth Day with Blessing of the Animals at LBUMC on April 22

All are welcome to celebrate Earth Day at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church (LBUMC) on Saturday, April 22 at 3 p.m. The free event will include a Blessing of the Animals.

“Celebrating and honoring the pets in our lives and our community is a wonderful way to celebrate Earth Day and honor God’s amazing creation,” said Mary Scifres, pastor at LBUMC.

Pastor Mary and her spouse, B.J. Beu, along with the church’s musicians, will offer a short ceremony for Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m., followed by individual blessings for each animal present. “Bring your pet, your pets, or even a photo of your beloved furry friend for this special day to honor and celebrate the gifts pets bring to our lives,” added Pastor Mary.

According to historians, this custom is conducted in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi’s love for all creatures.

Laguna Beach United Methodist Church is located at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, go to www.lbumc.org.

 

