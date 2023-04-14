NewLeftHeader

Letters to the Editor 041423

Letters to the Editor

Our experience will tell you just why we need our local hospital

My husband, Corky Cornell, a local dentist in Laguna Beach, became very ill with pneumonia in early February. (I) called 911. The emergency team was the best! (They) saved his life. He was in ICU for seven days. 

The best of the best (were the) ICU nurses. Tough times, but he pulled through it. Now, we are so lucky to have the Providence Home Health Care team. PT, OT, RN weekly. 

So, my point is, this little local hospital with the whole team of nurses, doctors, staff, etc., that truly care, are the best. 

Please, please don’t let this gem of caring dedicated professionals be closed up. Our local is the best. Never have I seen such a caring group of people and I’ve seen a lot. 

Nicole Cornell

Laguna Beach

Harley Rouda drops out of race

After suffering a brain injury, former U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda has decided to end his quest for another congressional campaign. Partisan politics aside, I hope both Harley’s political opponents and supporters wish him a speedy and complete recovery. I know I do.

Denny Freidenrich

Laguna Beach

 

