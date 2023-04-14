NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 30  | April 14, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Live! presents new events FP 041423

Share this story

Laguna Live! presents new events for spring

Laguna Live! presents exciting performances to usher in the spring season.

Laguna live Sykes

Click on photo for a larger image

Shout Hallelujah: Maiya Sykes performs on May 10

“Shout Hallelujah with Maiya Sykes” takes place on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at [seven- degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

Laguna Live! brings back powerhouse, jazz and blues vocalist Sykes and her band for a concert illuminating the presence of gospel music in popular music over the last century, with arrangements by Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jimmy McHugh and more. 

Sykes, who studied under Nina Simone and Betty Carter, had a four-chair turning debut on season 7 of The Voice. She has worked with The Black-Eyed Peas, Macy Gray, Michael Buble and Leona Lewis amongst many others. Sykes’ featured videos with internet sensation Post Modern Jukebox have more than three million hits.

For tickets, which are $37.50, go to www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715. 9713.

lam adds Jung

Click on photo for a larger image 

Suejin Jung performs on May 11 at LAM

On Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m., join pianist Suejin Jung as she performs in the Laguna Beach Museum. A visionary concert pianist and interdisciplinary artist, Jung enjoys a distinctive international career. Her passion for immersing in projects that reveal profound truths about human nature, and our ability to imagine and interpret has led her to create numerous multimedia projects that unite sound, visuals and media. 

Please arrive early to enjoy the museum’s exhibitions and social time. 

Live! at the Museum is presented in partnership with Laguna Beach Live!

Laguna Live! concerts are partially funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Advance tickets recommended.

Laguna Art Museum members & Laguna Beach Live! Members: Free

Non-members: $14 per person. For tickets, click here.

Laguna live bluegrass

Click on photo for a larger image 

MohaviSoul will be performing at Bluegrass & BBQ at LCAD

Laguna Live! Annual Bluegrass & BBQ is taking place on Sunday, June 11, 4-7 p.m. This Laguna Live! favorite returns to the picturesque grounds at Laguna College of Art + Design, 2222 Laguna Canyon Road.

​This year’s Bluegrass & BBQ band, MohaviSoul, is an award-winning, San Diego-based, California-style Contemporary Bluegrass-Americana band playing original music that combines West Virginia roots with 5th-generation California heritage. MohaviSoul wraps storytelling in music with a blend of original music and great covers. Cost: Concert only $25 in advance, $30 at the door; Concert and BBQ, $52 in advance and $57 at the door; VIP $110 (includes concert, reserved table seating and BBQ served at your table). Tickets are non-refundable: Thank you for your understanding. Sorry, no outside food or beverages. For tickets, click here.

Barbecue provided by Richard Jones Pit BBQ and beverages by Bianchi Winery will offer a selection of their award-winning Paso Robles wines, plus, Costa Mesa’s master beer maker, Salty Bear Brewing Co. will be serving their most popular brews.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.