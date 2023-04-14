Council agenda includes Village Entrance landscape plan 041423

Council agenda includes Village Entrance landscape plan modifications, Three Arch Bay lifeguard services, mental health program

By SARA HALL

Laguna Beach City Council will consider a variety of interesting items during their meeting next week.

At the Tuesday (April 18) meeting, during regular business and on the consent calendar, council will hear and/or consider: Village Entrance landscape plan modifications; ocean lifeguard services for Three Arch Bay; an agreement for a mobile mental health response program and acceptance of community development block grants; public hearings to discuss the annual programs for sidewalk nuisance abatement and for general weed abatement and appointment of two councilmembers to review the Community Assistance Grant applications.

Up last during regular business on the agenda is a resolution for council to consider the design review for the proposed Village Entrance landscape plan modifications for the Laguna Canyon Road medians.

In a joint meeting of City Council and the Planning Commission on Feb. 1, 2017, officials provided input and direction on the features and aesthetics of the Village Entrance project. Councilmembers provided more direction during two more meetings in 2017. During some of the discussions, councilmembers requested that the proposed trees should include more varieties and should be proposed larger in certain areas to blend better aesthetically with the new site lighting.

Design review to construct improvements within the city-owned property for the Village Entrance project was approved in late 2017 by the Planning Commission. The Dec. 13, 2017, staff report on the project included 160 new trees.

In early 2018, council upheld the Planning Commission’s approval of the project (it had been appealed to the council by the city manager to allow councilmembers to review and provide direction). According to the Jan. 23, 2018 staff report on the item, the project included improvements for the overall site and street median aesthetics, and pedestrian and bicycle connectivity. At that time, the Planning Commission subcommittee recommended utilizing both native and non-native species for the general landscaping and providing clusters of pine or evergreen trees, specifically along the streetscape on the northbound side of Laguna Canyon Road. Regarding the medians, the subcommittee recommended implementing a maintenance-free edge along with shrubs and ground cover. They also suggested that the plant selection transition from native to non-native as it approaches the Village Entrance, with less mass plantings. According to the recap for the January 2018 council meeting, councilmembers approved the project with modifications as proposed by the PC subcommittee, and also gave direction regarding the fencing, parking and public art.

During the May 24, 2022, meeting, Mayor Bob Whalen expressed concerns about the conditions of some of the trees that were planted. Public works conducted a comprehensive review of all trees planted and proposed some modifications.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Council will consider Village Entrance landscape plan modifications

This year, the proposed modifications were on the consent calendar for the January 24 City Council agenda and the item was pulled for discussion. The January 24 staff report noted that the previous iteration of the project included the planting of 118 new public trees as part of the landscape plan.

Ultimately at the January meeting, councilmembers unanimously decided to table the item until staff can meet with members of the public, namely local landscape architects Ann Christoph and Ruben Flores, for additional input on the project.

Although next week’s staff report on the item notes that the initial plan did not include planting new trees. According to the most recent staff report, the plan consisted of removing 67 existing median trees, planting of California native plant material and installation of a new irrigation system in the medians.

“The median improvements were not included as part of the Village Entrance construction due to scheduling restraints and the COVID-19 pandemic,” the staff report reads.

Last year, the city resubmitted plans (for an encroachment permit that had expired in December 2020) to Caltrans in order to construct the landscape improvements, and also requested that Caltrans reconsider the ability to plant trees in the medians. Earlier this year, on January 31, the encroachment permit was approved by Caltrans.

According to the staff report for next week’s item, the new permit authorizes the city to plant 58 new Catalina cherry and 51 western redbud trees, but also requires the removal of all existing trees because they do not meet criteria identified in the Caltrans Highway Design Manual, and plant setback and spacing guide.

The revised landscape plan that council will consider next week amends the initially approved plan to add 109 trees. All other plant materials would remain the same and are consistent with the objectives of the city’s landscape and scenic highways resource document.

Also on next week’s council agenda, on the consent calendar (usually passed without discussion, unless an item is pulled by a councilmember or member of the public) is a service provider agreement for ocean lifeguard services to the Three Arch Bay Association.

If approved, the action will authorize the city manager to execute the agreement to provide lifeguard services on Three Arch Bay Beach between May 27, 2023 and May 26, 2024, and receive an annual service fee of $134,000, plus a one-time payment of $46,500 for startup costs (vehicle purchase and medical equipment). It will also authorize the city manager to extend the agreement for up to four additional one-year terms.

Staff is recommending to appropriate $69,000 in the general fund for additional ocean lifeguard personnel services and equipment with a matching increase in revenue for contract services in Fiscal Year 2022-23.

The item includes consideration for the city to purchase one Toyota 4Runner and convert the vehicle for emergency response for a cost not-to-exceed $89,000. Staff is recommending to appropriate the funds for the purchase from the vehicle replacement fund. The association will cover half the cost of the purchase ($44,500). The vehicle will also be used in other areas of South Laguna and by the city during non-peak months.

The association has requested the service from the city and, after several meetings between the group and city staff, a tentative agreement has been reached.

The contract covers lifeguard services to Three Arch Bay Beach during the summer months (June 9 to September 4), as well as on Memorial Day and during spring break. Lifeguard towers will be provided by the association.

Also on the consent calendar, council will consider an agreement with Be Well Orange County to provide a mobile mental health response program to the community for fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25 and a memorandum of understanding with the county to accept community development block grants.

The item was initially scheduled for the March 7, but was removed from the agenda.

If approved, the item also directs staff to return in one year to report on the program’s implementation and identify long-term funding opportunities.

The item also includes accepting two grants: CDBG-CV3 (CARES Act) grant for a total of $405,111 for mobile crisis intervention programming over fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25, and CDBG Emergency Services grant for a total of $140,326 for services at the Alternative Sleeping Location in fiscal year 2023-24.

Staff is also recommending council appropriate $545,437 with a matching increase in estimated grant revenues.

The action is part of the council’s previously identified priority of community mental health programs.

Be Well OC provides community-based assessment and stabilization of housed and un-housed adults and adolescents that are experiencing mental health and substance use challenges, as well as other non-medical emergency challenges. They currently service several Orange County cities with a mobile response team including Laguna’s northern neighbor, Newport Beach.

“The crisis intervention program supports law enforcement and EMS by providing a specialized response to mental health crisis, intoxication, welfare checks, and situations that don’t require law enforcement and EMS services,” the staff report explains.

If someone calls 911 or the non-emergency line for a mental health crisis that does not require medical care or constitute a dangerous situation, the Be Well OC mobile response team can be deployed (when appropriate). In between calls, the team will proactively engage and work with the city’s unhoused population, as well as follow up with previous clients to provide additional support and guidance.

Staff is recommending that the city enter into a two-year agreement with Be Well OC to provide the services, which will start in July, if approved. The team will be comprised of two crisis counselors and would be dedicated to the city for 12 hours per day, seven days a week.

According to the staff report, the service for the two-year term would typically cost approximately $1.7 million, plus $35,556 for one-time start-up costs. However, a combination of state budget allocation, community development block grants and a philanthropic donation will cover 100% of the program costs for the proposed two-year term.

Tuesday’s meeting will also include two public hearings to discuss the annual programs for intersection visibility and sidewalk nuisance abatement and for general weed abatement.

On March 7, council adopted resolutions that declared vegetation, weeds, rubbish, and refuse located on city streets, sidewalks, parkways, and/or in front of various parcels of private property or private property that interferes with public interest, use, and safety to be public nuisances. April was set as the date for the public hearing to hear any protests or objections.

Public works staff annually inspects all city streets and intersections for the sidewalk and intersection visibility nuisance abatement program. They look to identify privately maintained vegetation or other improvements that present obstructions to pedestrians and vehicles.

Staff completed the inspections in March and identified 95 obstructions. Property owners were contacted via written notices mailed on March 8 and 68 still need to comply with the nuisance abatement.

On Tuesday, the city will hear any related protests to the objections identified. If council determines to overrule any protests, they can direct staff to abate the obstructions that aren’t removed by the property owner by June 13.

Councilmembers located within 500 feet of a property are recommended to abstain from voting on those specific properties.

The second public hearing will be for protests related to nuisances found as part of the weed abatement program.

The fire department notified 372 property owners to abate the problem or be subject to abatement by city-contracted crews. Due to some inadvertent confusion created during the noticing process regarding the deadline, staff is recommending allowing all property owners until May 20 to achieve compliance with weed abatement requirements.

The contractors remove nuisance items from approximately 50 properties every year at a cost of $200 to $300 per property. Service fees are assessed to the property owner’s tax bill.

During regular business, council will appoint two councilmembers to review the fiscal year 2023-24 Community Assistance Grant applications and return with funding recommendations at the June 13 meeting.

CAG is available to local nonprofits and/or public organizations that provide special services to Laguna Beach residents. The objective of the program is to assist local organizations and funding new projects and/or expanded services within the community.

The program is funded through lease payments received from the Festival of Arts. Funding for this year’s program is approximately $258,000.

After advertising for the program, applications were submitted to the city between January 23 and March 31.

Every year council selects two members to review the applications and return with recommendations.

In another appointment during regular business, council will select a new representative to the Orange County Vector Control District Board. Councilmember Alex Rounaghi was selected on December 13 to represent the city on the board, but can no longer attend the monthly meetings.

Earlier in the meeting, during extraordinary business, council will hear a presentation from the Orange County Human Relations Council about the organization’s activities and services throughout the county.

The council agenda is available online here. Closed session starts at 4:30 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.

Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers.

To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.

The meeting can be watched live on Cox Channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.

Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at: 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA, 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or by using this interactive form. Email your comments to the City Clerk no later than 3 p.m. on April 17 (the day before the City Council meeting) in order for your comments to be submitted to the members of the City Council the day prior the meeting, which provides them sufficient time to review the comments.

You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on April 18 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on April 18, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.