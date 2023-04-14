You be the judge: The Trial of Ayn Rand FP 041423

You be the judge: The Trial of Ayn Rand happens on Tax Day, April 18, at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section.

Spring must be the season for indictments. Last week, for the first time in our national history, a former U.S. president sat as a criminal defendant in a New York State courtroom. This Tuesday, two weeks to the day after Donald Trump entered a not-guilty plea to the 34 felony charges against him, The Trial of Ayn Rand will take place at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) at 7 p.m. This is the final reading of the season for Bare Bones Theatre, which goes dark during the summer months.

The timing of this reading is fitting not only for its proximity to Trump’s indictment (made relevant by Rand’s influence on many key players in Trump’s administration and Trump himself), but its occurrence on Tax Day. Russian-born Rand was notoriously critical of involuntary taxation.

The play, written by William Missouri Downs, puts Rand on trial and places the audience in the jury box to decide if the Objectivist’s thoughts on free-enterprise capitalism led to our current economic situation and the gutting of the American middle class, and whether her arguments advancing the virtues of selfishness led to Social Darwinism.

“Today, Ayn Rand’s ideas on selfishness and laissez-faire capitalism are to Fortune 500 CEOs what Scientology is to movie stars,” said Downs, who will attend Tuesday evening’s performance. “And because of her decades-long mentorship of Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, she has come to influence the world economy.”





William Missouri Downs’ “The Trial of Ayn Rand” will be read at the LBCAC on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

It’s useful to place Rand in cultural context to understand her seemingly exaggerated politics. Born in Russia in 1905 (as Alice O’Connor), Ayn Rand came of age during the Russian revolution. Her father’s pharmaceutical shop was seized by communist authorities in 1917, an act she deeply resented.

In 1926, Rand immigrated to the U.S. where she began honing her philosophies on rationality, realism, self-preservation and selfishness, developing a framework known as Objectivism. Rand defined Objectivism as “the concept of man as a heroic being, with his own happiness as the moral purpose of his life, with productive achievement as his noblest activity, and reason as his only absolute.” She rejected religion and advocated against acting on intuition, emotion or altruism. Rand famously penned the novels The Fountainhead (1943) and Atlas Shrugged (1957) to fictionally advance her arguments and went on to write several nonfiction books and essays on the topic, including The Virtue of Selfishness in 1964.

“I first read Ayn Rand when I was in college,” Downs said. “Her ideas helped me concentrate on my own self-interests during those early years of youthful distraction. Later when I was working on an MFA in screenwriting at UCLA, one of my professors was the Oscar-winning screenwriter Stirling Silliphant who was hired to write a mini-series based on Atlas Shrugged. The mini-series was never made, but he did tell me about his meetings with Ayn Rand, and I became interested in the person behind the books.”

Though Rand died more than 40 years ago, her economic, philosophical and literary influences still reverberate today. The Tea Party, formed in 2009, famously cited Rand’s quotations on their slogan signs. Alan Greenspan, who served nearly 20 years as the chairman of the Federal Reserve, was more than a strong supporter of Rand. He ran in her inner circle of friends and lovers. Greenspan was married to the best friend of Barbara Branden, wife of Nathaniel, Rand’s longtime extramarital lover.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” Greenspan told Vanity Fair in 2000. “I still think she was right, and I have learned a great deal from her.” Some might put Greenspan himself on trial for how his economic policies may have contributed to the 2008 financial crisis, which occurred in the wake of his five-term chairmanship.

Rand was also a favorite of Rex Tillerson, Trump’s Secretary of State. Former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan handed out copies of Atlas Shrugged to every member of his staff. And Trump himself, who notoriously dislikes reading, named The Fountainhead as one of the few books he admires.



Bare Bones actor Ben Farrow will play the role of prosecutor, as well as Ayn’s husband, her young lover and Alan Greenspan

For Bare Bones Founder and Artistic Director Lojo Simon, the play was a natural pick. Falling on Tax Day was fortuitous. But Rand’s lasting impact on politics, economics, social ethics and morality present the sorts of meaty issues Bare Bones has grown famous for tackling.

“[Rand] is very anti-religion,” said Simon. “She doesn’t believe in anything supernatural. That’s another reason why I was interested in the play. We’ve done [a lot of material] about religion and spirituality recently, and how that impacts people’s lives, so I’m interested in the other point of view which suggests that we’re just rational creatures – or we aspire to be rational creatures – and [maybe] religion shouldn’t play a role in our lives.”

Simon billed Bare Bones as “theatre you can chew on,” striving to bring thought-provoking material to her audiences. In that spirit, Simon – who said she has her own libertarian streak – hopes next Tuesday’s conversation will incorporate not just economic issues, but also how we all behave in society.

“It’s interesting to think about language choices,” said Simon. “Self-preservation and self-interest versus selfishness. Selfishness sounds like such a bad thing, but self-preservation and self-interest are important to our survival. Even the Bible says, at some point, don’t give away all your money because you’ll be at the poverty line. If you save some money for yourself, you could make money and donate it to the poor.

“I’m hoping the play presents enough of [Rand’s] philosophy to allow the audience to debate. A lot of us who consider ourselves liberal might find her at first offensive. But dig a little deeper and – if people are honest – they might think, ‘I worked hard for my money and I want to keep it. I don’t want the government to take my hard-earned income in taxes. Even if I was going to give my money to someone, why shouldn’t I get to make that decision?’”

Professor and Chair of UCI’s Philosophy Department Aaron James will lead the talk-back discussion. James is the co-author of Money from Nothing: Why We Should Learn to Stop Worrying About Debt and Love the Federal Reserve. He also authored Fairness in Practice: A Social Contract for a Global Economy and Assholes: A Theory of Donald Trump. “To the philosopher, there’s not much new in Rand’s thinking from the point of view of systematic critical analysis,” James said. “But her great appeal to so many is something that should be explained and understood and accounted for.” Indeed.

James plans to introduce a few of his own thoughts on Rand, and push the audience to examine Rand’s emotional appeal, sphere of influence and how her work contributed to today’s state of political, economic and social affairs.

“No person is fixed,” said Downs. “During their lives, people change. In her early days, I think Ayn made many good points about rational self-interest. But later in her life, Ayn seemed to take these ideas to the extreme. In this play, I try to present Ayn, the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Bare Bones regular Ava Burton has been brilliantly cast as Rand. It’s a role she looks forward to tackling, in part because it gives Burton an opportunity to transform her British accent into a Russian one. But Rand’s crusty personality is also appealing for an actor. “Rand is a complete baddie,” Burton said. “But also a badass. She just didn’t give a ****.”

Burton’s favored character quote is Rand’s definition of “freedom”: To ask nothing. To expect nothing. To depend on nothing. “I read that and thought, ‘Oh dear. Who hurt you?’” Burton said.

Prior to being cast in the role, Burton (having grown up on the other side of the pond) didn’t know much about Rand. “I knew she was somebody not to be messed with,” Burton said. “But it’s always shocking to me when good artists and writers turn out to be so right-wing. To me she’s quite funny. And fun to play because you’d never get away with saying anything like this in real life. Well, I wouldn’t.”



Bare Bones actress Ava Burton will play the role of Ayn Rand

While Trump and his administration were fans of Rand’s libertarian politics, Rand may not have held Trump in nearly as high regard. She scorned anti-intellectualism and predicted the U.S. was falling into intellectual and cultural bankruptcy at the time of her death in 1982. To the surprise of many, she announced she didn’t vote for Ronald Reagan, saying, “There is a limit to the notion of voting for the lesser of two evils.”

Then there’s the application of her theories. Selfishness, when practiced at scale to sway the entire economy, has consequences Rand may not have intended. And it’s possible Trump and his cronies only read the Cliff Notes version of Rand, pulled into the seductive promise of titles like The Virtue of Selfishness to justify corrupt behavior.

“I go to plays today that often say nothing or simply preach to the choir,” Downs said. “I wanted to write a play that examined an American icon, a woman who has a powerful and direct effect on American life. I trace Ayn’s influence to the Social Darwinism that rules the United States, to the power of corporations that control our lives and even the demise of the so-called ‘profitless’ humanities. But I also connect her ideas to many good points about altruism and personal responsibility.”

Now you can be the judge and add your voice to the discussion. The audience will vote on the play’s ending, convicting or acquitting the defendant. “I call it The Trial Of Ayn Rand because, like in Ayn’s play The Night Of January 16th, the audience votes on which ending the actors will perform,” Downs said. But enter with an open mind. It’s always possible you might change it.

The Trial of Ayn Rand will appear on the LBCAC stage on Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Cost: General Admission, $30; VIP, $50. For tickets, click here.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center – Arthouse Theatre is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

If you’re interested in learning more about Ayn Rand and her work, visit the Ayn Rand Institute’s website here.

Her interview with Mike Wallace can be found here.

