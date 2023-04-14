NewLeftHeader

MY HERO Project hosts weekend to celebrate FP 041423

MY HERO Project hosts weekend to celebrate the healing power of art

The MY HERO Project is hosting a weekend of uplifting poetry, music, art and short films to promote wellness, positive role models and to bring hope to students of all ages around the world. 

The weekend kicks off with The Art of Healing – a gala in support of the nonprofit that calls on media and technology to celebrate everyday heroes around the world. MY HERO’s resources are offered, for free, to students, teachers and life learners in 197 countries. 

MY HERO has been changing lives since 1995 and, on Saturday, April 29, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., they will celebrate this milestone with an evening of music and art at the Laguna Art Museum – an evening that will lift spirits and bring much-needed hope and inspiration to students around the world. To RSVP, click here.

The evening will include live music by the Stuart Pearlman Jazz Ensemble and will feature some stellar honorees: 

–Kathy Eldon: Author, filmmaker, poet and founder of Creative Visions Foundation. 

–Ron Kovic: Artist, New York Times’ best-selling author, Golden Globe-winning screenwriter and peace activist. 

–Barbara and Greg MacGillivray: IMAX filmmakers capturing amazing stories for more than 50 years.

my hero macgillivrays

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Greg and Barbara MacGillivray – honorees at the gala on April 29

Tickets and sponsorships support MY HERO’s media arts programs, teacher training, model curricula and contests that reward and celebrate students who create positive media. To learn more, click here.

The healing power of art is the message of the weekend and noteworthy artists have contributed work for the MY HERO Art Auction (to access, click here). This offers a unique opportunity to support both the organization and the artists who contribute their work. By bidding on these pieces, you can help support their cause while also adding beautiful artwork to your collection. 

The celebration will continue on Sunday, April 30 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., when MY HERO hosts a family-friendly program with live jazz music, laughter yoga, poetry readings, storytelling sessions, and art and short films that celebrate the Art of Healing. The event is free for children under 12 and participating artists, and takes place at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). Attendees will also have the opportunity to create their own art.

my hero kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of MY HERO

Family-friendly program on Sunday, April 30 at LAM, where children can create their own art

The MY HERO Project is a nonprofit organization that promotes positive change through hero-themed storytelling, music, art and short films. Since 1995, MY HERO has provided a platform for people of all ages to share stories and create media celebrating heroes from all walks of life. Through their website, an international film festival and educational outreach, MY HERO inspires and empowers students of all ages to understand their own potential to create positive change in the world.

“Art is a universal language with the power to lift spirits and create awareness of social issues. The process of creating art also empowers the artist   and can bring a sense of well-being and healing,” said MY HERO Project Co-founder and Director Jeanne Meyers. “We are grateful to the City of Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Funding program, the local lodging establishments of Laguna Beach and our partnership with the Laguna Art Museum for this event.”

For those unable to attend, MY HERO has resources online for teachers and parents to use short films, and art and stories that promote wellness and healing arts. 

Laguna Art Museum is the perfect setting to showcase the power of storytelling. Guests will also be able to enjoy the museum’s current exhibits, which include: 

Facing the Giant – Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey 

Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect 

Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens

For more information about the event, visit the MY HERO website, or contact them directly at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

