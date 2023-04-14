NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates World Arts Day with musical performances, film and discussion by NPR host

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will be alive with music this Saturday, April 15, World Arts Day, as it hosts two bands with international backgrounds and impressive musical bona fides, with a visit from National Public Radio luminary Renee Montagne as discussion moderator.

The afternoon’s focus will be National Wake, “the band that defied apartheid,” South Africa’s first multiracial punk rock band that emerged in the late 1970s from a series of jam sessions in an underground commune. At 1 p.m., the Center will screen This is National Wake, an award-winning documentary short in Super 8 by band members. Next, NPR correspondent and host Montagne will lead a discussion about the movie before the band performs. Ticket availability is limited, so to secure tickets, visit www.thisisnationalwake.com.

LBCAC celebrates Larry and Joe

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Brett Vilena

Larry & Joe

At 8 p.m., the duo Larry & Joe will perform their unique Venezuelan-Appalachian music that appeals to a wide range of musical tastes. Larry Bellorín is a legend of Llanera music and an asylum seeker from Monagas, Venezuela. Grammy-nominated bluegrass musician Joe Troop from North Carolina spent a decade as a musician in South America before the pandemic landed him back in his home state. During his forced hiatus from his “latingrass” band, Che Apalache, Troop shifted to working with asylum-seeking migrants, where he met Larry. Both men are versatile multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters who have played with many highly acclaimed bands. 

As Larry & Joe, they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on the harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass and “whatever else they decide to throw in the van.” The duo says they are “on a mission to show that music has no borders.” Tickets are available at the Center’s website at www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

The second-floor Center is not currently ADA-accessible from street level.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a creative hub that offers a community space for music, film, drama, dance, poetry, visual arts and video production. The Center is located off Coast Highway at 235 Forest Ave., upstairs above the Promenade in Laguna Beach, the heart of Southern California’s premier art colony. 

For more information on Larry & Joe, visit www.larryandjoe.com.

 

