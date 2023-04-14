NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Historical Society’s program to feature local Rick Balzer discussing his book

The Laguna Beach Historical Society would like to invite the public to attend their next historic program taking place on Tuesday, April 18 from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Susi Q Community Center’s Great Room.

Come listen to REALTOR® Rick Balzer, the author of A Laguna Kid, Growing Up in Laguna Beach. A Laguna Beach resident, he will be discussing how his family came to call Laguna Beach home, during the years from 1949 until the 1990s. His family’s first home was in South Laguna, but not long after that they moved to their permanent residence in Woods Cove.

Laguna Beach Historical Society family at sprinkler

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Rick Balzer

Rick Balzer (center) and his brother with their mother in the backyard of their home on Santa Cruz Street in Laguna Beach, from a family photo album

Balzer attended Aliso School as a student in the inaugural first grade class. Many of his childhood adventures occurred in the immediate vicinity of Aliso School. Adventures included hiking up the hill behind the school, building rafts on Aliso Creek, catching frogs in the creek, stepping in quicksand, and playing on Aliso Beach, which created an environment of exploration and fun. He will also recount memorable grade schoolteachers and events that happened during his time at Aliso School.

Laguna Beach Historical Society treehouse

Click on photo for a larger image

Rick Balzer Rick in his backyard treehouse in the Woods Canyon neighborhood of Laguna Beach, from a family photo album

His adventures included building tree forts and foxholes. He learned to swim and ride the waves at Woods Cove and Arch Beach. There was always an adventure to be found at the beach.

Balzer held several jobs before graduating high school. He left town after graduation, but soon learned what a special town he had grown up in and came back to a satisfying career in real estate. 

Books will be available with a donation to the Laguna Beach Historical Society. 

Susi Q Community Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach.

 

