Browsing a couple of galleries and a boutique FP 041423

Browsing a couple of galleries and a boutique during First Thursdays Art Walk

Story and photos by Nadia Cavka

On Thursday, April 6, the First Thursdays Art Walk was held from 6-9 p.m., with approximately 40 galleries opening their doors for free public touring. Here’s a glimpse of the galleries and boutique I visited.

Victoria Moore

Victoria Moore’s art collection is currently located at the Woods Cove Art Studio and Gallery, where she has a countless collection of artwork that showcases a multitude of different environments and emotions.

Moore talked about one of her collections representing the atomic fallout, including genetic issues related to the atomic testing the U.S. conducted in the Pacific and the first land-based testing held in New Mexico. She paints about real-world happenings to shine a light on the groups of people that were and have been affected by these tests. She co-founded Stillglowing.org, an organization raising awareness and sharing information about U.S. testing and its long-lasting effects, as well as providing resources for people that have been affected.

Victoria Moore's art, currently on display at Woods Cove Art Studio & Gallery, showcases a multitude of different environments and emotions

Although the atomic collection plays such an important part in her work, she has only been producing pieces for the collection for the last seven years. Prior to that collection, Moore produced plenty of other works, including a gambling casino scene, as she grew up around casinos, because she was a military child and bounced around a lot in Nevada. She also has a whole collection of spiritual work. This is due to her near-death experience when she was in her early 20s.

In addition, she painted the cover artwork for Tori Amos’ RAINN Benefit Calendar in 2008. Moore is also collaborating on an art show with George Mead, a long-time artist for Tower Records album covers. This show doesn’t have a definite date, but will appear in the summertime during June.

Kyle Leblanc

Over in The Art Center, Katharine Story’s boutique hosted artist Kyle Leblanc, a San Diego-based abstract and contemporary artist. He started painting about four years ago and absolutely fell in love with it.

Artist Kyle Leblanc only sells original work because he believes that people need to be their original selves

“My goal behind my art is to remind people how unique they are, because I think that is incredibly important in this world,” said Leblanc, who only sells original work because he believes that people need to be their original selves. He hopes that his work will inspire someone to start the next big thing and chase their dreams, no matter what they are. Leblanc works with a colorful palette, although he started painting with just black and white. He later progressed to use vibrant colors throughout his work.

Victoria Foley

Victoria Foley’s art is showcased in the Hugo Rivera Gallery. She has a very unique style of art consisting of mussel shells that she collects from all over, either locally or on her travels to Ireland, Oregon, and other regions of California. She then describes how she breaks them apart to later be sorted by color. She uses the shell fragments to create beautiful 3D art pieces when the shells are stacked on top of each other.

Artist Victoria Foley's unique style of art consists of mussel shells

“I am very attracted to this type of shell, this specific shell, so I started breaking them down and seeing what kind of textures I could make out of them, and what kind of images,” said Foley, who experimented with building up these shells to make countless shapes, including animals and scenic images. She started creating shell art about 11 years ago…always interested in art and its texture. She also creates clothing and explained her love for building up fabric and its countless configurations of textures.

Foley is heavily inspired by nature and its different possibilities. “...Almost a recycling of something you may walk by every day.” Foley’s process may be time-consuming, but pays off extremely well as her art comes to life. 

The next First Thursdays Art Walk takes place on May 4. In addition to the galleries being open, the Laguna Art Museum is also open until 9 p.m. and free of charge.

Nadia Cavka is a Laguna Beach High School “Brush & Palette” student journalist.

 

