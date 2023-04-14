NewLeftHeader

PMMC hosts international conference on the endangered Guadalupe Fur Seals

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) hosted the “Guadalupe Fur Seal Research and Conservation Planning Workshop” at the Pacific Edge in Laguna Beach from March 29-31. Scientists and government officials from 13 organizations across the U.S and Mexico presented on a variety of topics, such as population monitoring, health assessment, climate change, trophic ecology and fishery interactions, and discussed how to better study and promote the continued recovery of this species. 

Workshop attendees gathered for a group photo at Driftwood Restaurant, Pacific Edge at the end of the conference

Guadalupe fur seals (Arctocephalus townsendi) were hunted to near extinction in the 1800s and early 1900s. This is the only pinniped species inhabiting waters off the west coast of Mexico and the U.S. that is protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA) as threatened and cataloged as endangered by Mexican law. One of the main threats for this population is that it only has one established breeding colony, on Guadalupe Island, México, which increases the population’s vulnerability to climate change and other human-related and natural disasters. Guadalupe fur seals utilize the waters off the coast of Mexico, California, Oregon and Washington to feed, highlighting the importance of a transnational collaborative approach for a species conservation and recovery plan.

Donaxi Borjes Flores – National Commission of Protected Natural Areas – UNDP

“The Mexican government and researchers have done an amazing job protecting this endangered species allowing its current recovery from near extinction,” said Dr. Alissa Deming, PMMC’s vice president of conservation medicine and science. “It is exciting to have experts from both countries come together to be sure we are doing everything we can to mitigate threats to this vulnerable population and give this species the best chance at surviving.” 

Dr. Fernando R. Elorriaga-Verplancken, Ph.D., Guadalupe fur seal specialist

The workshop was hosted in collaboration with Guadalupe fur seal specialist Fernando Elorriaga-Verplancken from the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine Sciences (a division of Mexico’s National Polytechnic Institute), Pacific Marine Mammal Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Marine Mammal Commission – an independent U.S. government agency charged by the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) to further the conservation of marine mammals and their environment. The National Commission for Natural Protected Areas (CONANP) from Mexico also was present at the workshop, providing needed insight from Mexican authorities. 

