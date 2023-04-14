NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Mid-April is the perfect time 041423

The Plant Man: Mid-April is the perfect time for planting annual color, shrubs, trees and vegetables

By Steve Kawaratani

“Keep calm and vive La Semana Santa” –Unknown

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

While Holy Week has now passed into my personal Baja chronicles, culminated by Pascua last Sunday, the memories of my brother and I squirming in church 60 years ago, my Mother’s love of her Easter Lily and my fondness for foil wrapped chocolate bunnies, coincided with the passing kilometer markers on Mexico Federal Highway 1.

April stirs a gardener’s soul with a host of gardening opportunities in Laguna – the largest selection of flowers, vegetables, shrubs and trees are available this month. Your favorite garden center is literally overflowing with tempting spring bloomers, vying for your attention. Read on, and let’s get back to the garden with the Plant Man.

The Plant Man Easter Lily

Mom’s Easter Lily

Q. What’s the best annual color now?

A. I would recommend planting ranunculus, primroses, pansy, viola, snapdragon, cyclamen, phlox and bedding begonias for brilliant color during mid-spring.

Q. Is it time to plant vegetables?

A. Vegetable planting is well under way. Seeds of most kinds may be sown now, such as beets, carrots, corn, lettuce, peas and radishes. Tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and eggplant may be found from starters at your local nursery.

Q. Hi Plant Man. Will Daylight Saving Time have an effect on my plants?

A. Only that your plants will have more attention from you, because you’ll have an additional hour of daylight for gardening after work!

Q. I wasn’t able to fertilize last month due to the rain. Am I too late?

A. Absolutely not, but the sooner you do so, the quicker your plants will benefit. 

Q. When was Easter Island discovered?

A. Easter Island was discovered on Easter Sunday, 1722, 2,000 miles off the coast of Chile by the Dutch explorer Roggeveen.

Your bonus question for April is: What part of a chocolate Easter Bunny do you eat first?

The answer is that nearly 60 percent of us eat the ears first, 33 percent say they have no preference and 4 percent start at the feet or tail. That means that roughly 3 percent of us don’t know or won’t say. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

