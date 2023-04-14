NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 30  | April 14, 2023Subscribe

Laguna Dance Festival receives $5,000 grant FP 041423

Share this story

Laguna Dance Festival receives $5,000 grant from FOA Foundation

The Laguna Dance Festival (LDF) is very grateful to the FOA Foundation for its generous grant of $5,000. This grant will support educational programming, including the week-long Summer Intensive this June.

Laguna Dance Festival dancers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Dance Festival

The grant will support educational programming, including the week-long Summer Intensive this June

The Summer Intensive will be taught by esteemed choreographers alongside LDF Artistic Director and Founder Jodie Gates, who also serves as the artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet. The classes for advanced students take place at the LBHS Dance Studio June 19-24, located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

The FOA Foundation’s grant enables LDF to continue fulfilling its mission of providing outstanding dance education to young artists. The Laguna Dance Festival is one of Orange County’s major cultural art events as well as an important showcase for new and established dance companies and artists. 

Laguna Dance Festival’s mission is “To present world-class dance performance, increase public appreciation for the art and provide quality dance education.”

For future performances, visit the website at www.lagunadancefestival.org, or call 949.715.5578.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.