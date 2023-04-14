NewLeftHeader

Hippity hoppity, as a blustery spring has sprung 041423

Hippity hoppity, as a blustery spring has sprung at Waymakers Youth Shelter Laguna Beach

On a cold rainy morning, Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) members “hopped” in to help out with decorating the Waymakers Youth Shelter inside and out to bring a little sunshine for spring. The front lawn was adorned with colorful wind spinners, flowers and lawn signs, while the inside was embellished with many cheery decorations. Bob Chapman, Villa Real Estate, generously donated a Honey Baked Ham for a special Easter Brunch. A number of LBOR members pitched in to provide all the delicious side dishes, a roasted turkey breast, scrumptious apple pie and lots of yummy candy that was delivered to residents of the youth shelter, to brighten their day for the Easter holiday. 

hippity hoppity easter

Courtesy of Waymakers

Members of the LBOR Community Outreach Committee (L-R): Cherese Denny, Villa Real Estate; Kendall Clark, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices and Wendy Taylor, Pursuit Brokerage

Waymakers’ mission is to build safer communities by helping individuals make their way through conflict and crisis to a place of strength and stability. Their vision is a safe community where individuals of all ages reach their highest potential, fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County. Waymakers offer individuals, families and communities the steadiest, surest, safest pathways to promising outcomes.

To clients, Waymakers is the stable home they never had, including: Their voice when they’re too fragile to speak; their alternative to hospitalization as they overcome mental health struggles; their break away from traumatic environments, stressful situations, substance abuse, self-harm and other destructive behaviors and their counseling supports at a time of greatest need. Waymakers is their advocate, ally, voice of reason and mentor – the one who walks with them on the razor’s edge. The people of Waymakers are committed to supporting clients on their journeys and fostering lasting change and positive impact throughout Orange County.

For more information on Waymakers Youth Shelters, go to https://waymakersoc.org.

 

