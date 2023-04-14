NewLeftHeader

Generosity in action at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic’s spring event

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Friends and supporters of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic gathered to enjoy a sunny lunch and auction on last Thursday, April 6. The “Spring into Health”-themed event was held at the Montage Resort’s’ oceanfront banquet room.

Board member Roya Cole generously hosted the event, enabling 100% of donor-giving to go towards a $50,000 matching grant made possible by Bonnie Hano’s legacy gift. A net total of $162,000 was raised to support the addition of a nutritionist to the clinic’s staff, and integrative medicine to their scope of patient services.

Generosity in action Jillson 5

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Ken Jillson, Kirsten Whalen, Mayor Bob Whalen, Austine Duru and Roya Cole

Generosity in action Hinchey 3

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Renae Hinchey, Carolyn Bent and Stephany Skenderian

“We, at Laguna Beach Community Clinic are delighted to have celebrated our supporters by our very successful event on Thursday at the Montage in Laguna Beach,” said Cole. “We proved that there is always light if we are brave enough to see it.

“With Bonnie Hano’s help we were able to achieve our goal and exceed expectations. Laguna Beach Community Clinic is proud to ‘Spring into Health’ with the love and support of many individuals. We are very thankful,” said Cole.

Generosity in action Salam 3

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Azita Salam, Royal Salam and Dr. Jorge Rubal

Generosity in action duo

Click on photo for a larger image

Dr. George Heed and Dr. Barbara Hamkalo

Sponsors included Manufacturers Bank, Pacific Orca, Ponaman Healthcare Consulting, Providence Mission Hospital and TINrx.

Guests were treated to an exciting live auction featuring custom menswear packages donated by b.spoke; a horseback riding experience donated by Dr. Carlos and Catalina Garcia; a Discovery Flight aboard a new Aviat Husky A-1C 200, owned and donated by Ken Jillson and a one-week stay at Dr. Tom and Carolyn Bent’s river-view penthouse in Porto, Portugal.

“This event seemed to advance that spirit of joy and pride we experienced at our recent open house celebrating our fully renovated medical home. We put together a short film for our guests that captures our modernized facility as well as heartfelt statements from staff and patients,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and CMO of the Laguna Beach Community Clinic. “Initially, there was a little anxiety in converting our annual event from a Cinco de Mayo-themed dinner buffet to a weekday lunch. But what we learned is that our supporters are so committed to our mission that they’ll show support regardless of what our event looks like,” added Rubal.

 

