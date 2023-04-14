NewLeftHeader

Best wishes to Maria Siani 041423

Best wishes to Maria Siani, who celebrates her 99th birthday tomorrow on April 15

By DIANNE RUSSELL

For the past three years, Stu News has rejoiced in honoring Maria Siani’s birthdays, and we’re delighted to share in her celebrating her 99th birthday – and it’s tomorrow, April 15. 

“My mother has led a very interesting life, both enjoying life’s happy events and enduring challenges,” said her daughter Sandra. 

best wishes maria with hat

Courtesy of Maria Siani

Maria enjoying a previous birthday celebration!

Celebrating 99 years is an extraordinary achievement and Siani has a remarkable life. A proud resident of Laguna Beach for 57 years, her journey here wasn’t an easy one. Siani was born on April 15, 1924, in Gaeta, Italy, which is a seaport town similar to Laguna Beach. When she was just 5 years old, her family was forced to flee Italy, because her father refused to post a photo of Mussolini on the wall of their store and they were going to kill him. As a result, Siani with her mother and two brothers, left behind their family, friends, home and business. They boarded a ship for the long journey across the Atlantic Ocean and arrived in America.

Shortly after, Siani lived through the Great Depression and World War II. Then, the family moved to California (where she was a nurse) and she met her loving husband, Salvatore Siani. They wed and had their daughter, Sandra. 

Best wishes with Sandra

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

(L-R) Maria and Sandra at the surprise car parade in 2020

Diagnosed with an aggressive cancer for which she had surgery, Siani was left in a wheelchair and was told that anatomically she would not be able to walk again. Through her persistence, love of her husband, and wanting to take care of her 18-month-old daughter, the strong and determined woman that she is, defied medical science and walked again, even without a limp. She and her husband opened a beautiful retail store in Newport Beach, and their clientele included actors and movie studios. Siani was together with her loving husband Salvatore for 49 years. 

During her five-decade-plus residence in Laguna, Siani has been very active in the town’s many social and cultural happenings.

However, because of COVID, times were challenging since she wasn’t able to participate in her normal Laguna events and be out and about. Yet Siani has continued to be creative, resourceful and thinks positive.

In 2020, her family celebrated her 96th birthday with a surprise car parade.

best wishes car parade

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The community gathered to wish Siani a Happy Birthday in 2020

According to Sandra, her mother has always been a very social person and enjoyed various social events and a social life. So, some things have temporarily changed and she has had to be resourceful. “She still enjoys life, but now she takes pleasure in doing different things,” said Sandra. 

Although it has been an adjustment from Siani’s active lifestyle, she appreciates doing more things at home. She adores her outdoor living space with new patio furniture, taking walks, keeping her mind sharp by doing her word search puzzles and playing solitaire. In addition, she started writing about her life and her family’s life, and she likes to stay up-to-date on current events and politics – she even got a birthday cards from the president, first lady, vice president and senators.

Before COVID, she used to go out every day – to Costco, the market, to lunch and dinner, to the park, etc. She made friends with people everywhere she went.

However, there are some things Siani has not given up. She still enjoys carrying on her traditions like getting dressed up in her cute ugly Christmas sweater and delivering Christmas gifts to her family, friends, neighbors and doctors.

“She has enjoyed keeping in touch with family both near and far, from her 95-year-old brother and his wife who live in Carlsbad, to her and her late husband’s families in Italy,” Sandra said. “My mother is looking forward to traveling and going back to her old routines like socializing at events that she used to go to like the opening night parties of the festivals, Pageant of the Masters, music in the park, the Orange County Fair playing the games and winning the huge stuffed animals, the Del Mar horse races, seeing old friends and making new ones and more.” 

Siani will be spending her birthday with family and friends.

Stu News wishes Maria Siani a very Happy and Healthy 99th Birthday, and we look forward to celebrating her 100th birthday with her next year!

 

