Fair Game 041423

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

While everyone seems concerned with their own hospital, is that what best serves Laguna Beach?

TJ headshot AugThere’s lots of talk and concern around town about the long-term viability for the survival of Providence Mission Laguna Beach. The subject even came up during the Panel Q&A portion of the Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City Luncheon earlier this week at Montage Laguna Beach.

Carrie Miller, the hospital’s director of communications, was on hand and asked to come out of the crowd to answer a concern expressed from a questioner. And while the questioner and others were probably hoping she’d once and for all announce, “no closure,” that just didn’t happen. She pretty much echoed the company line of a letter that recently ran in Stu News penned by Providence Mission’s CEO Seth Teigen. In that letter, Teigen called concerns about the hospital’s imminent closure as “untrue.”

(Remember this, a key word there might be “imminent.”)

He further stated that the hospital is reviewing “to discern the services that we offer on our Mission Viejo and Laguna Beach campuses.” However, two decisions on that front that have already played out include the closures in Laguna Beach of the outpatient laboratory and inpatient/outpatient gastrointestinal services.

Why? Because they didn’t pencil out and, quite simply, better service levels could be provided at their main campus in Mission Viejo. And, at the end of the day, when it’s your body and your health, don’t you, in fact, want what’s best?

And so, while no one is saying definitively that “yes” they’re remaining open as a fully operational hospital moving forward, likewise, no one is saying that they’re not.

Further on that point, one has to ask is Laguna Beach best served by their own local hospital, simply because that’s the way it’s always been done, or are people better off going to specialists, who are world class, within just a short driving distance from town?

I would argue the latter.

Now, does that mean Providence should completely abandon Laguna Beach? Absolutely not! They just need to figure out how and what they can provide at their highest capable levels. And if not them, then someone else.

Don’t forget, one issue staring Providence smack in the face are the potential costs of a complete retrofitting of the hospital for earthquakes at what is expected to run into the multi-millions of dollars. 

Village Laguna President Anne Caenn also recently wrote a Letter to the Editor, also in Stu News, on the hospital subject saying, “Village Laguna members are shocked to learn that the Laguna Beach Mission Hospital is closing!...the reason we’ve heard – (is) that the hospital isn’t profitable – seems absurd when the corporation that owns it is a very wealthy not-for-profit.”

The question then becomes, is it truly “a very wealthy not-for-profit?”

You be the judge. Records show that the 51-hospital Providence system showed a $306 million operating deficit in 2020 that was blamed on COVID and then, in 2021, another $714 million loss. That’s a billion dollars over two years.

That hardly seems like a “very wealthy” concern and does not convey an urge for further investment.

Add to that equation that Providence up until recently had a partnership with Hoag. That partnership, with a “very profitable” Hoag, was great for Providence, but it’s no longer there…and either is their “very profitable” wallet and community of supporters.

So ask yourself this – if you’re at the helm of this entire conglomerate of 51 different entities and one of them comes to you asking for a bunch of money, say $200-$300 million, for just retrofitting mind you, in a marketplace that is getting more and more competitive (think an expanding UCI, City of Hope and a growing and expanding Hoag), would that answer be a “yes” or a “no?”

Summing that all up, a better suited question to Teigen might be, “would you like to keep Laguna Beach open?” And I’m sure in Seth’s heart of hearts he’d probably say, “yes.”

But, in this day and age, corporate decisions usually aren’t made on a “whether I’d like to.”

In fact, most hospital groups are expanding around their core hospitals by outfitting a number of smaller emergi-type/walk-in centers that offer short-term care for their surrounding communities. Could Laguna Beach be better served by something such as this?

And keep in mind that future healthcare does not focus on or call for long-term medical stays, but in fact quite the opposite. 

I know residents would love to know the status today of the hospital going forward, but it’s probably not that simple. Talking to my sources inside, I expect some more contraction from what we have today and what we’ll eventually be left with at this point nobody knows.

We can only hope.

• • •

Tomorrow (Saturday, April 15) is World Arts Day and the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will host two bands with international backgrounds and a visit from National Public Radio luminary Renee Montague as a discussion moderator for a film being presented.

Things get rolling at 1 p.m. focused on National Wake, “the band that defied apartheid”…South Africa’s first multiracial punk rock band that emerged in the late 1970s from a series of jam sessions in an underground commune. 

The Center will begin by screening This is National Wake, an award-winning documentary film shot in Super 8 by band members. Then, NPR’s Montagne will lead a discussion about the movie prior to the band performing. 

Ticket availability for the afternoon is limited and can be found at thisisnationalwake.com.

Then, at 8 p.m., the duo Larry & Joe will perform their unique Venezuelan-Appalachian music appealing to a wide range of musical tastes. 

Larry Bellorín is a legend of Llanera music and an asylum seeker from Monagas, Venezuela

He’s joined by Grammy-nominated bluegrass musician Joe Troop from North Carolina who spent a decade as a musician in South America before the pandemic brought him home. 

During his forced hiatus from his “latingrass” band, Che Apalache, Troop shifted to working with asylum-seeking migrants and that’s where he met Larry.

Both men are versatile multi-instrumentalists and singer-songwriters who have played with many highly acclaimed bands. “As Larry & Joe, they perform a fusion of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music on the harp, banjo, cuatro, fiddle, maracas, guitar, upright bass and whatever else they decide to throw in the van.”

You can check them out at larryandjoe.com.

Tickets are available at the Center’s website: lbculturalartscenter.org

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is a creative hub that offers a community space for music, film, drama, dance, poetry, visual arts and video production, and is located off Coast Highway at 235 Forest Ave., upstairs above the Promenade (not currently ADA-accessible). 

• • •

Looking for a fun Laguna Beach women’s charity group to be a part of? Ebell Club of Laguna Beach has been supporting local Laguna Beach charities since 1933...and having fun while doing so. They are open to new women members of all ages. Come find out more on Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wine Gallery. Prospective members can savor free food and wine as they get to know the club’s members and learn more about the organization, the charities they support, their monthly socials and annual fundraiser. If it sounds like something you would like to check out, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by April 14.

 

