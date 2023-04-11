NewLeftHeader

Live! at the Museum Sunday matinée returns on April 16

On Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m., Live! at the Museum returns with Jenni Olson and Friends performing at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM). 

For 2023, Laguna Beach Live! in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum, includes four Sunday matinees of their popular chamber music series, Live! at the Museum. The second of these is on April 16 at 1 p.m. and will feature Jenni Olson and Friends – flute, bassoon and harp trio.

live at Olson

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Live

Jenni Olson

Jenni Olson, an active orchestral and chamber music performer, is principal flute with the Stockton Symphony and second flute with the Long Beach Symphony and Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra. In addition to having played on more than 100 movies and television shows, Olson’s album of premier recordings titled Dreams of Birds was released through the Delos label and is distributed by Naxos. She teaches at California State University Long Beach and is a Powell Artist.

live at Webb

Click on photo for a larger image

Christin Phelps Webb

Bassoonist Christin Webb is a freelance chamber and orchestral musician based in Los Angeles. While she is in demand as a studio musician and regularly performs with several Southern California orchestras, including the Santa Barbara and Long Beach Symphonies, Webb’s passion is performing chamber music. As a member of Ceora Winds, Webb was featured on the trio’s album Postcards and was praised for her “perfectly even fast articulations and rich even tone” by The Double Reed. 

live at Dickstein

Marcia Dickstein

Marcia Dickstein, renowned harpist, is enticing new audiences to harp in chamber music and harp solo with orchestra, and inspiring composers to write new works in classical and jazz genres. As Founder/Artistic Director of The Debussy Trio, she has performed worldwide, in the United States, Canada, Europe, Scandinavia, and Japan, over NPR radio, on commercial and PBS television. Adjunct Professor of Harp at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Westmont College in Santa Barbara, Dickstein holds master classes throughout the United States and maintains a private studio in Los Angeles. 

The concert is free to Laguna Live! members and museum members, $14 for non-members. 

Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made at  https://lagunsartmuseum.org, or by calling 949.494.8971. Arrive early to enjoy the art.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

