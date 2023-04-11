NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 29  | April 11, 2023Subscribe

Cultural Arts welcomes spring with Art That’s Small FP 041123

Share this story

Cultural Arts welcomes spring with Art That’s Small and other fun events

cultural arts colorful houses

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

“Colorful Houses” by Heather Reichard

Exhibiting through April 20

21st Annual Art That’s Small 

The exhibition can be viewed during City Hall business hours through April 20, featuring artwork from 53 Orange County artists. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Friday, April 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Beth Wood 

Saturday, April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jason Feddy

Sunday, April 9, 5-7 p.m., Joe Hickey

On Stage at the Forest Promenade

cultural arts Jason Feddy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Jason Feddy 

Saturday, April 15, 5-7 p.m.

World Arts Day, Band on the Bus with Jason Feddy

To celebrate World Arts Day, the Band on the Bus mobile concert program will be visiting Heisler Park and North Laguna neighborhoods, featuring local musician Jason Feddy. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Route information TBA and for more information, email Michael McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Fridays in May, 6:30 p.m. to sunset

Spring Concerts at Heisler Park

Come enjoy free live music performances each Friday evening in May at the Heisler Park Amphitheater.

cultural arts pirate

Courtesy of Pacific Opera Project

Pacific Opera Project on May 13 

Saturday, May 13, 5 p.m.

Pacific Opera Project - Bluebird Park

The public is invited to attend a free performance of The Pirates of Penzance by Pacific Opera Project at Bluebird Park. These programs are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information about the Cultural Arts Programs, click here.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.