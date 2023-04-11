NewLeftHeader

Health in Balance celebrates Aloha Week 041123

Health in Balance celebrates Aloha Week

At the beginning of March, Health in Balance Chiropractic & Natural Medicine had a fun-filled Aloha Week seeing many of their patients’ smiling faces. Aloha Week is a community event where they offer a complimentary introductory consultation, physiotherapy treatment and gentle adjustment, and gain a lot of support for the local Friendship Shelter.

Health in Balance wanted to thank the community for helping to raise $755 of donations to the Friendship Shelter and for joining in the week for a great cause.

Thank you also to those who shared the invitation with friends and family, as this is a great way for them to be introduced to what Health in Balance does and to gain some helpful recommendations.

(L-R) Patient Sam E. with Dr. Gary Arthur of Health in Balance

Guests received therapeutic bodywork on their main areas of pain

A patient receiving a chiropractic tune-up

The Health in Balance team (L-R) Dr. Gary Arthur, Morea Arthur, Joshua French and Dr. Jordan Martin

Health in Balance is located at 330 Park Ave., #3, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.healthinbalance.com.

 

