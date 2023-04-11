NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Golf Tournament on May 15

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, Annual Golf Tournament, will be held on Monday, May 15 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. The Chamber is looking for players, sponsors and silent auction items to raise funds so they can continue to support and advocate for our businesses and community in Laguna Beach.

Tournament participants will enjoy a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. Activities will include men’s and women’s Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin competition, a $5,000 Mega Putt and a $100,000 Shootout competition.

We love laguna group with tee sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Chamber 

The 2022 “We Love Laguna” group

 Participants will also have the opportunity to challenge their local golf pro Muffin Spencer-Devlin in “Beat the Pro.”

“I am looking forward to a great day!” said Chamber CEO Erin Slattery. “We had so much fun last year. It is going to be a day of great weather, great company and good food.”

Sponsors currently include: County of Orange 5th District Katrina Foley, Waste Management, Eagle Eye Drone Services, Smart Processing Solutions, Berkshire Hathaway, Fredric Rubel, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, Laguna Benefits, Laguna Board of REALTORS® and John Campbell Insurance Agency. Help the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce raise funds to support its mission.

Laguna Beach foursome

Click on photo for a larger image

 (L-R) Rick Balzer, Joe Hanauer, Donnie Crevier and Tim Carlyle at the 2022 Chamber Golf Tournament

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce has served the businesses of Laguna Beach since 1917 as a tool for promoting commerce and allowing members to connect to one another and the community. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s core mission is to promote, represent and support members of the business community.

For more information on the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, go to www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

