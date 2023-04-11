NewLeftHeader

Local business owner panel addresses local high school students on what it takes

On Thursday morning (April 6), Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) students interested in summer and part-time employment gathered in the Artists’ Theater to hear directly from local business owners about what they look for in prospective employees. Represented on the panel were Hobie Surf Shop, Tuvalu, The Ranch, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Zinc Cafe, The Lumberyard, Slice Pizza and The Bead Shop Laguna. 

The panel, moderated by Coordinator of Career Education Kellee Shearer, focused on what they look for in the interview process, the skills and attitudes that business owners value and some of the most common reasons they’ve had to let employees go. 

Community business owners address local students on what they’re seeking from future employees. (L-R) Cary Redfearn (The Lumberyard and Slice Pizza), Shirlyn Kesler (Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream), Mark Christy (Hobie Surf Shop, Tuvalu and The Ranch), Melissa Amish (The Bead Shop Laguna) and John Secretan (Zinc Cafe)

“Be willing to work hard. Try to impress your boss so you can advance in the company. You never know where things will lead,” shared Cary Redfearn, president of The Lumberyard and Slice Pizza in Downtown Laguna Beach. “I never planned to stay in the restaurant business. I was putting myself through college and ended up liking it. Be excited about your job, be willing to learn a lot, and you’ll be amazed at where it takes you,” he added. 

Part-time and summer employment opportunities allow students to develop essential real-world skills such as relationship-building, problem-solving, time management, responsible decision-making, adaptability and reliability. These skills prepare students for life after high school in whatever path they choose.

“Be open to learning and feedback that will make you better as an individual employee and will help us improve our business,” said Shirlyn Kesler, owner and chief operating officer for Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. 

“The workforce is changing rapidly,” said board member and former Menlo College President Jim Kelly, Ph.D. “One of the most significant trends that we are seeing is an increasing demand for transferable life skills that students can take to different social, cultural or work settings. I was very impressed to see the number of young students attending the panel to hear from the business owners and entrepreneurs in our community,” he concluded. 

Hobie Surf Shop, Tuvalu, The Ranch, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, Zinc Cafe, The Lumberyard, Slice Pizza and The Bead Shop Laguna are all hiring part-time and seasonal employees right now. LBHS students who apply for The Lumberyard or Slice Pizza will be guaranteed an interview. Visit www.lbusd.org/careered to learn more about the career education happening in LBUSD across all grade levels.

 

