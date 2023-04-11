NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Business Club 2023 Speaker Series to feature Laguna Beach Police Chief Calvert on April 20

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their Thursday, April 20 meeting speaker will be Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Police Chief Calvert will be discussing crime stats and department updates.

Police Chief Calvert is a 30-year law enforcement veteran who began his career as a reserve Deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department before being hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. In 1996, he found his calling at the Laguna Beach Police Department. During his tenure in Laguna Beach, Chief Calvert has worked a variety of assignments, including Patrol, Field Training Officer, Special Investigations Unit Detective, Sergeant and Lieutenant Shift Commander. As Captain, he also led both major divisions within the Police Department: the Support/Investigative Services Division and the Field Services Division.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

