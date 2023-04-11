NewLeftHeader

Dr. Anita Wang to host Community Wellness Celebration on April 19

Dr. Anita Wang, MD Wellness, Longevity & Aesthetics, is hosting a Community Wellness Celebration on April 19 from 4-7 p.m. 

The Community Wellness Celebration will provide an opportunity to learn about various ways to improve your health and well-being. It will feature wellness experts offering information on a range of services and treatments. Raffle prizes and refreshments will be available for all attendees. 

Meet these wellness experts:

Dr. Anita Wang: Functional Medicine, Vitality Membership, Emsculpt, Exilis and Emsella. Dr. Wang utilizes an integrative approach to find the root cause of your health issues blending the best of conventional, naturopathic and holistic medicine. Come by for a complimentary wellness assessment or set up a free discovery call.

Liz Hurst: Therapeutic bodywork, cupping and craniosacral therapy for sports injuries, chronic postural issues, pain relief and stress. 

Morgyn Danae: Support through bodywork, breathwork, movement and somatic-spiritual coaching to create a loving “bridge” back to body, mind and spirit with effective, manageable self-care and creative expression. Offerings include private sessions, workshops and her one-on-one coaching program for women, “Reclaim Your Creative Center.”

There will be a Galleri Test, a multi-cancer early detection screening blood test. It screens for more than 50 types of cancer with a simple blood draw. A phlebotomist will be available at the event. RSVP here by April 12, or call to schedule an appointment at 650.213.6486.

In addition, Kozue Stankaitis will be presented. It is a BodyTalk System realigning energy so that the body can heal itself. BodyTalk is a simple and effective holistic therapy that allows your body’s energy systems to be re-synchronized so they can operate as nature intended. It is safe, non-invasive, stand-alone and integrated with other healthcare systems. 

This free event will take place at Dr. Anita Wang’s office located at 255 Thalia St., Ste. B, Laguna Beach and is open to the general public. 

For more information, go here.

 

