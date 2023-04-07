NewLeftHeader

LCAD presents new programs and insights FP 040723

LCAD presents new programs and insights

Laguna College of Art + Design (LCAD) has added some enlightening and innovative events for April. 

LCAD presents girls at beach

Photos courtesy of LCAD

Sampling of the MFA artists’ work

Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect

MFA Exhibition Start/End: April 6 through May 20

Panel Discussion with the Artists: May 20, 6-9 p.m. (Advanced tickets required and are available at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/visit).

Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect presents a sampling of the artwork from the 2023 Master of Fine Art graduates from Laguna College of Art + Design.

Outlook/Insight implies that the mindful engagement with the outer visible world builds personal insights. These artists skillfully express, not only how things look, but also what they can make you feel. Both the rational and the poetic are made apparent to the viewer who takes time to observe and reflect.

This exhibition is presented in partnership with the Laguna College of Art + Design.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

LCAD presents orange

Color it Orange 

48th Annual COLOR IT ORANGE/High School Exhibition

Exhibition runs from April 6-23.

Laguna College of Art + Design is proud to present the 48th Annual COLOR IT ORANGE exhibition, showcasing a variety of original works from Orange County high school students. COLOR IT ORANGE is one of the longest-running collaborative exhibitions between a college and Orange County high schools. The goal is to inspire and encourage the next generation of artistic expression and to honor teachers by providing the opportunity to showcase works by their most talented students. COLOR IT ORANGE was founded 48 years ago by Designing Women, one of LCAD’s founding support groups. LCAD will host an opening reception to provide special recognition for these talented student artists.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach 

For more information about LCAD, go to www.lcad.edu.

 

