Take the water pledge in the Wyland National 040723

Take the water pledge in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, April 1-30

In 2022, residents across the United States took part in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, April 1-30, by pledging to save billions of gallons of water over the year. The annual campaign to promote water quality and water resource resiliency ended with mayors from 42 states vying to see whose city could be the nation’s most “waterwise.”

Artist Robert Wyland’s love for the ocean and its creatures has taken many forms – art, murals, public art projects, community events, educational programs – and the list goes on and on. Twelve years ago, his passion broadened to include a challenge to every mayor to make their town the “Nation’s Most Waterwise City.”

The Wyland Foundation’s National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation is more than just a pledge. It’s a national campaign that inspires, informs, and encourages everyone to take actions for cleaner waters and a healthier environment. Sharing your conservation efforts before, during and after taking part in the program makes a big difference for our future. 

Remember, you can do simple projects around home and in your community all year round using the new online tool, My Volunteer Water Project (click here). For every project you do, your city earns bonus points and a better chance for prizes in the Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wyland at rededication of Whaling Wall I in Laguna in 2019

For the 7th year, in 2022, Laguna Beach secured the title of “Most Waterwise City” in the National Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. In addition to 2022, Laguna Beach was recognized with the distinction in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021.

Last year, in addition to Laguna, the cities with the highest percentage of residents making pledges during the campaign included Palm Coast, Fla., Miramar, Fla, Sacramento, Calif, and Houston, Tex. Overall, residents around the nation made 334,603 pledges to change behaviors ranging from fixing home leaks to reducing harmful runoff into local rivers and streams.

This year, participants can win $3,000 for home utilities plus $25,000 in prizes for students at area schools.

The National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation was created to reward residents for positive conservation behavior, provide immediate feedback with real-time city by city results that can be measured against their neighboring cities, set goals to promote positive changes in consumer behavior and put a spotlight on public role models to encourage behavioral change.

The challenge, presented by the Wyland Foundation, with support from the U.S EPA, National League of Cities, The Toro Company and Toyota, addresses the growing importance of educating consumers about the many ways they use water.

Clean water, a healthy ocean, and sustainable resources remain one of the keys to a brighter future for everyone in the United States and around the World.   “With so much happening around the country, we were thrilled to see people voicing their support for the conservation and protection of our nation’s water systems and other natural resources,” said marine life artist Wyland, who founded the Wyland Foundation in 1993. “They know that environmental stewardship takes year-round effort.”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Wyland’s passion for the ocean and its creatures fueled his desire to create The Wyland National Annual Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation (Whaling Wall I)

How It Works: Residents go to www.mywaterpledge.com, take a four-step conservation pledge on behalf of the city, see the city’s current standings and encourage their friends to take part.

The city with the highest percentage of residents who take the challenge in their population category wins. Cities will compete in the following population categories: 5,000-29,999, 30,000-99,999, 100,000-299,999, 300,000-599,999 and 600,000+.

Participants in the winning cities are eligible to win hundreds of prizes. Last year, the challenge awarded more than $50,000 in prizes to nearly 300 residents in U.S. cities. Most importantly, participants see the enormous impact they can have on their community by taking simple actions to save water and energy. 

Take the two-minute pre-campaign survey by clicking here

This year, the campaign will put a spotlight on student participation, with students from thousands of schools across the country making water conservation commitments together with their teachers that directly support their city’s standings. As a special prize for students, one school from each winning city will receive 100 pairs of Zenni Remakes™ eyeglasses that help reduce damage to eyes from prolonged exposure to blue light. Each pair is made from the recycled plastics equal to three discarded single use plastic water bottles.

To learn more about the National Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, go here.

 

