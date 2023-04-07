NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 040723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Rumored “dispute” leads to takeover of Hotel Laguna and other Honarkar properties

TJ headshot AugThere have been quite the happenings this week at the Hotel Laguna. And, although there have been a lot of opinions both voiced and whispered, little is being said by the parties involved in what is being termed a “dispute” up to this point.

On Monday, a number of representatives, including security personnel, appeared to take over control of the Hotel, challenging and forcing any looky-loos to virtually move on by asking what their intentions were.

Different rumors included that it was a dispute between owner Mohammad (Mo) Honarkar and his creditors; some said the creditors “took over and ousted Mo”; others said employees “were asked not to come in” to work their assigned shifts and others said that there was a “new operating system in place” redirecting monies and financial reports.

Still other rumors said that this dispute not only included the Hotel Laguna, but other properties owned in town by Honarkar. In fact, a letter directed to tenants in some of those affected properties actually requested that future rent payments be redirected elsewhere, other than to Mo.

So, what’s the truth?

Representatives for Mo issued the following statement: “Contrary to some recent claims, Mo Honarkar and the Laguna Beach Company are fully retaining their ownership positions of Hotel Laguna and other local properties. Day-to-day food and beverage management of Hotel Laguna has been temporarily transferred while a business dispute is resolved. In the meantime, Hotel Laguna and the company’s other properties are operating normally and remain open for business to serve the Laguna Beach community.”

Attempts to get an on-the-record comment from someone onsite at the Hotel proved to no avail.

A request to the City of Laguna Beach was met with, “The City does not have a statement.”

Whether or not this is a temporary situation is certain to play out in the coming days. We’ll keep you posted.

• • •

Every year, the Festival of Arts receives more requests for complimentary tickets from charities and non-profit groups to the Pageant of the Masters than they can possibly accommodate.

Masters at Giving is a program created for community members to join in and provide tickets in the Director’s Tier Side Section to charitable organizations. These tickets are only $45 each and provide an evening of a lifetime to groups who might not otherwise be able to experience it.

These donations are 100% tax deductible. A sampling of the lists of charitable and non-profit groups in need includes frontline responders, senior centers, at-risk youth, veterans groups, art students, outreach organizations, military families, food banks, mentoring programs and more. 

To join in to make Masters at Giving a continued success as this year’s FOA celebrates 90 years of living pictures with this summer’s “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists,” go to www.foapom.com/support/masters-at-giving/.

• • •

Laguna Live! presents musician and educator Gary Gould and World of Winds on Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Gould’s eclectic program features unique instruments with narration and music from around the world, including klezmer, Celtic, swing and Americana. 

A multi-woodwindist, Gould’s career has seen him perform throughout the U.S. and internationally. He’s also served as an instructor where he’s won top awards for conducting bands at the high school, college and community levels.

Tickets are $10, with kids 12 and under free. Go to www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715.9713.

• • •

Luxe Travel Management, a member of Signature Travel Network, has announced that Ed Postal (a long-time board member of Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association) has been selected by Conde Nast Travel Magazine as one of the top travel professionals for 2023. It’s nothing new, Postal was also selected in 2021 and 2022.

Postal was selected as one of only 16 travel advisors as a select travel Expert for Italy, from thousands of travel advisors throughout the United States and Canada.

 These are experts in their destination or special interest area because they have either lived there or visit often. This “feet on the ground” knowledge is essential in providing consumers with the most up-to-date information possible and options to personalize their clients’ trips.

“We are thrilled to have Ed Postal of International Travel Planners in the Travel Expert Select™ program,” said Rachael Signer, director of Business Development for Signature. “Participation in the Select program is highly competitive and only the most knowledgeable advisors can participate. They include a wide range of vacation types and special interests that meet the needs of every client.” 

For more information about Travel Expert Select™, visit https://signaturetravelexperts.com/.

 

