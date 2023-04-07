Concept review of proposed boutique hotel 040723

Share this story

Concept review of proposed boutique hotel in HIP District targets scale, neighborhood compatibility, alternative uses

By SARA HALL

After more than two hours of discussion this week during a concept review of a proposed boutique hotel in the HIP District, Planning Commissioners (as well as a number of public speakers) agreed that the proposed project should be reduced in mass and scale to better fit in the neighborhood and that the applicant should consider other uses for the site.

The request came before the commission on Wednesday (April 5) to consider the development of a new eight-room boutique hotel (Adrift Hotel) at 787-797 South Coast Highway in the C-1 (Local Business District) zone.

The purpose of the concept review is to obtain preliminary feedback regarding general design concept of a proposed project. The project is not subject to approval and no permits are granted.

On Wednesday, although comments were split on the contemporary architectural style of the proposed building, most agreed that it doesn’t quite fit in with the community.

This could be an iconic architectural accent point that adds to the eclectic character of town, said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg, but it needs to be compatible with the area.

“This project needs to work a little bit harder,” on that aspect, he said.

That doesn’t mean it can’t be a contemporary building, he added, but the color scheme, materials and overall style should be more in touch with the neighborhood.

While he enjoys different types of architecture as something that makes the community interesting and he can appreciate a contemporary building, Commission Chair Jorg Dubin noted that the proposed style of the building doesn’t work in this particular area.

“This project, it feels so big and like a big white box that it kind of sticks out a lot compared to what’s going on around it,” Dubin said.

The HIP District is a pedestrian district with retail storefronts, Kellenberg said, and this parcel provides a great opportunity to reinforce that character, but this design doesn’t do that. He challenged the applicant to find something that would satisfy that unique experience they want to create, but reinforce the streetscape.

Commissioner Steve Goldman suggested the applicants consider an alternative use for the property that adds benefit to the community. Several other commissioners echoed the idea for the applicant to explore other potential uses for the site.

The economic well-being of the proposed boutique hotel might be challenging to maintain, so they may want to look at some alternative uses, Kellenberg noted.

“You’ve got a mountain to climb here, I think, in terms of the cost and so forth,” he said.

The applicant should “run some numbers” on the proposed project, Kellenberg said.

“From a concept level, you’re never going to make a nickel out of this,” Goldman agreed, noting that business economics is typically out of the commission’s purview, but a concept review gives them a bit more leeway with their commentary.

The applicant will likely need to continually put money into the hotel and, in an effort to turn a profit, it can become detrimental to the neighborhood, Goldman said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rendering by Horst Architects/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A conceptual rendering of a proposed boutique hotel in the HIP District

There is something to be said for retail and they are open-minded and interested in feedback, said project architect Horst Noppenberger, who presented the proposal on behalf of the property owners, local husband and wife Hootan Daneshmand and Mitra Tayareh.

The hotel wasn’t the first idea they had, Tayareh said. They bought the land and wanted to see what they could do with it. After the concept of a small, unique hotel was discussed, they loved the idea and wanted to pursue it, she said.

It likely will be an expensive project, Tayareh admitted, they approached it with a love for the community and to do something new, not necessarily the most economic point of view.

They did consider other uses for the property, Daneshmand added, but there were difficulties with parking requirements for a retail and residential mixed-use project.

Parking is the “Achilles heel” everywhere in Laguna, Dubin replied.

It might be difficult to construct a mixed-use project, but it is doable, Whitin noted.

Some commissioners also suggested reducing the number of rooms and creating larger, specialized rooms in a unique environment.

It’s not an easy solution, but a lot of creative people can work together to see if there is a something that works for the property owner as well as the neighborhood, Dubin said.

Dealing with commercial properties that abut residential is often a struggle, Dubin said. It’s a challenge to balance property rights of the commercial property owners with the rights and needs of the nearby residents.

“This is going to be a tough one to solve,” he said.

Click open story button to continue reading…

The rear of the building has several issues which need to be addressed, Kellenberg said, including maintaining views from the adjacent neighbor. If they consider a setback it would widen the alley and mitigate concerns about traffic circulation and maneuverability, as well as open up the view corridor from the adjacent property.

Other issues regarding the roof deck furniture and equipment, employee parking, and ADA accessibility all need to be studied more, added Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin.

It’s a tiny little project, but these issues have to be addressed, she said.

Dubin also reminded the audience that the discussion was only a concept review. The reason for these types of hearings is self-evident following Wednesday’s meeting, he said, in terms of allowing both commissioners and the public to share input.

Senior Planner Heather Steven explained that the proposed project site consists of two separate lots. The lot to the north (787 S. Coast Highway) is developed with a single-family dwelling, attached one-car garage, and detached storage shed. The property to the south (797 S. Coast Highway) is vacant and contains retaining walls and fences. It was also developed with a single-family dwelling built prior to 1940, however, the building was heavily damaged by fire and demolished in 1987.

The property is bounded by South Coast Highway to the east, St. Ann’s Drive to the south and Gaviota Drive to the west. Nearby properties on South Coast Highway consist of a range of commercial uses, including a variety of personal services, retail and hotels.

The conceptual eight-room boutique hotel is proposed to be developed with a reception and lounge area, decks, subterranean parking, a roof-top deck with seating areas, a living roof and swimming pool, on two parcels totaling a combined area of 5,000 square feet in size.

The proposed contemporary architectural style of the hotel has a horizontal, rectangular shape with a prominent staircase providing access to a deck area and the hotel entrance. The structure is designed with the hotel lobby and guest room level above the street level, cantilevered over the partially subterranean parking garage (accessed from Gaviota Drive). The flat roof provides a roof deck with glass railing.

Staff suggested that consideration be given to lowering the parking garage level to reduce the overall height of the structure, Steven said. This would likely impact the parking layout, so the applicant could utilize a valet-only parking program.

They want to remove the cars from the public view with the subterranean parking, Noppenberger said.

Commissioners also commented on the building height, fencing/railing around the pool and deck, ADA access, shade structures on deck, undergrounding utilities, slatted versus sliding privacy screens, trash and deliveries. There are also a lot of operational needs for a hotel, like a cleaning closet and an employee break room, Whitin added.

There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out, Whitin said.

Nine people spoke during public comment, many echoing similar concerns about the project, primarily focused on parking and traffic, neighborhood compatibility, and the size and scale of the building.

Longtime resident Dave Marriner noted that Gaviota is a tight alleyway and there’s very little parking in the neighborhood. The proposed hotel is too big for the property and trying to fit that many parking spaces underground is unrealistic, he added.

“This is an elephant on a postage stamp,” Marriner said.

He’s not anti-development, but it needs to make sense.

The scale and scope of it is too big, agreed another longtime local, Steve Jones. This feels like a large white box was “dropped” on Gaviota, he said. A lot of pedestrians walk through that alley, both locals and visitors, he noted, and for someone walking by it might feel “oppressive” and “intimidating.”

Greg MacGillivray, who has lived on the block for many decades and now sits on the local beautification committee, agreed that the design is “way too contemporary.”

“It’s basically just a white rectangular-shaped box sitting on a pedestal,” he said.

The lot is also too small for the proposed hotel and the area is already over-parked.

They welcome the public discourse, Noppenberger said after the public comments.

“At the end of the day we get better projects,” from this type of dialogue, he said. They’re going to take all the feedback and take a serious and honest look at the project, he added.

They wanted to get a broad stroke of feedback on whether or not this project is feasible, neighborhood compatible and an appropriate use of the site, Noppenberger said. They wanted to “test the waters,” he added.

In terms of mass and scale, Noppenberger reminded the audience and commission that it’s a commercial property. Considering the pattern of development of commercial properties in Laguna Beach, many of them go all the way to the property line, he explained. Having said that, he also understands the neighbors’ concerns.

Noppenberger also agreed that the residential edge should reflect that component of the neighborhood.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.