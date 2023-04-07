NewLeftHeader

Three items concerning Laguna Beach 040723

Three items concerning Laguna Beach before Coastal Commission

The Coastal Commission will hold their April 2023 meeting virtually over the three days from Wednesday, April 12 through Friday, April 14. The complete agenda may be found here.

Several items appear on the Wednesday portion of the agenda that concern Laguna Beach. The first is the application of Mike and Lori Gray to construct a two-story, 30’ high, 3,552-sq.-ft. single-family home and attached 489-sq.-ft. garage at 1007 Gaviota Drive. (An important note: The Coastal Commission’s enforcement division has opened an investigation into potential Coastal Act violations associated with this item and site. Details can be found on the agenda under the staff report for this item.) 

The second item is an appeal by Mark and Sharon Fudge of the decision granting a permit to the City of Laguna Beach allowing for demolition of the sewer lift station, installation of a new sewer lift station, stairway reconstruction, Anita Street end improvements, landscaping and installation of a permanent lifeguard tower at Westerly Terminus of Anita Street, Public-Right-of-Way. 

The last item is an appeal by Mark Fudge on the decision granting a permit, with conditions, to Jack Corwin for construction of new perimeter fencing on the residential coastal bluff lot at 31351-31355 Coast Highway. (An important note: The Coastal Commission’s enforcement division has opened an investigation into potential Coastal Act violations associated with this item and site. Details can be found on the agenda under the staff report for this item.) 

The Coastal Commission meeting can be viewed online at https://cal-span.org/meetings/CCC/.

 

