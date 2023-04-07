NewLeftHeader

The Sacramento Chronicles 040723

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

April 7, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach! This month was particularly busy in Sacramento, so there is a lot to catch you up on. Committee season is in full swing! I sit on six fairly active committees and split my time during the week voting on bills and presenting my own. This leads to a very hectic schedule – they expect you to be in two places at once. For example, on Tuesdays the Business and Professions Committee meets at the same time as the Judiciary Committee and the hearing rooms are located in two different buildings. I certainly get my steps in going between the two.

Thus far, I have presented five of my authored bills before various Committees in the Assembly. I will outline the measures and their fates below. 

The Sacramento Chronicles Diane Dixon

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Diane Dixon

Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach)

Assembly Bill 15: Would have added transparency to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by amending the Public Records Act to provide that the calculation of a prison inmate’s release date, and a summary of how the inmate earned any release credits, is not confidential and is a public record subject to disclosure. It was heard in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety on March 7 and was killed on a party line vote, 2-6. It will not be moving forward anymore this year, however, Committee unanimously agreed to bring it back next year for reconsideration.

Assembly Bill 276: Will extend to 21 years of age, from age 18, the current prohibition on cell phone use while driving. It is an “eyes free” bill that ensures younger drivers will not be distracted while driving. It was heard in the Assembly Committee on Transportation on March 27 and passed with 14 votes in support. Next it will be heard in the Assembly Appropriations Committee. 

Assembly Bill 330: Will centralize much needed information for domestic violence victims by creating a website about vital resources to help survivors to easily access readily available local and statewide services for immediate assistance. It was heard in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety on March 7 and passed unanimously.

Assembly Bill 758: Would have created an additional enhancement for having an unregistered “ghost” gun without a serial number at the time a felony is committed. The rise of ghost guns being used illegally to commit crimes has been found to contribute to the gun safety problems facing our state and nation. The measure was heard in the Assembly Committee on Public Safety on March 21 and killed on a party line vote, 2-6, however, Committee unanimously agreed to bring it back next year for reconsideration.

Assembly Bill 1025: Will authorize outside legal representation to be approved by the Board of Supervisors to assist the Treasurer-Tax Collector in the performance of their duties in any case where the County Counsel/County Attorney or District Attorney would have a conflict of interest in representing the Treasurer-Tax Collector. My office is working on this bill at the request of the Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector, who is in support. It was heard in the Assembly Committee on Local Government and passed unanimously.

I have seven remaining bills that are in the process of getting set for a Committee hearing in April. After bills pass out of a policy Committee, and they cost the State of California money to implement, they head to the Appropriations Committee for a fiscal evaluation. I currently have two bills that have been referred here and are awaiting action. 

AB 330 has been referred to the suspense file, which I am told is a unique feature of the Appropriations Committee. Bills are sent to the suspense file when they have an annual cost of more than $150,000. The first round of bills on the suspense file is held or released at the same hearing in May after the state budget has been prepared. If a bill makes it off of the suspense file, it will then head to the floor for a vote from the entire body of the Assembly. 

In addition to Committee hearings and bill presentations, I have been meeting with constituents in my Capitol office when they are in Sacramento. Please let my office know if you plan to be in the area – I would like to meet with you. 

Finally, if you are in the area, please mark your calendars for two events coming up in April! I will be hosting a Town Hall in Aliso Viejo on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. at Red Barn (100 Park Ave.). 

I will also be co-hosting another Town Hall with State Senator Janet Nguyen in Laguna Beach on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at the Laguna Beach City Council Chambers (505 Forest Ave.).

Feel free to email me below with any outreach at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. You can also find me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dbdixon and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/diane_dixon_ or more legislative updates.

As always, thank you Stu News for allowing me this space to keep your readers informed about my adventures in Sacramento. 

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time Mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

