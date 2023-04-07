NewLeftHeader

Earth Day ocean conservation mural to be unveiled on April 22

PangeaSeed Foundation is bringing the first-ever “Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans” mural to Laguna Beach on April 12-22. Spearheaded by ocean activist Chase Offield of the Offield Family Foundation and mission-aligned with Laguna Beach’s trailblazing commitment to marine conservation, this project will help drive bold change and ignite positive action for our oceans through the power of public art. 

The 1,090-square-foot mural depicting the Pacific Sea Nettle transforming into plastic debris, will be painted by renowned South African contemporary artist Sonny Behan. A species of jellyfish native to Southern Californian waters, the imagery will represent the dire threat of marine plastic pollution to ocean health and biodiversity while simultaneously serving as a beautiful and meaningful landmark for the Laguna Beach community and visitors alike. 

The public is invited to attend the mural unveiling event on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 at the Peppertree Lot (322 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach) from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. PangeaSeed Foundation Executive Director Tré Packard, artist Sonny Behan and donor Chase Offield will hold a short press conference, Q&A panel and mural plaque unveiling. Following the event, PangeaSeed has partnered with Project O on a public beach clean-up taking place at Main Beach from 1:30-3 p.m.

“Laguna Beach’s stunning coastline draws visitors from around the world, but unfortunately, ocean pollution is threatening its beauty and endangering its delicate marine life,” said Offield. “Through art, we can shed light on the importance of ocean conservation and inspire individuals to take action to protect our oceans and beaches.”

PangeaSeed Foundation is a globally engaged nonprofit organization acting at the intersection of culture and environmentalism to further the conservation of our oceans. Their mission is to empower individuals and communities to create meaningful environmental change for the oceans by raising public awareness of critical environmental issues through Science, Education and Artivism (S.E.A.). Through their groundbreaking “Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans” public art program, PangeaSeed Foundation has created more than 500 educational, ocean advocacy murals in 19 countries, bringing the ocean into streets across the globe. 

For more information about the PangeaSeed Foundation and “Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans,” visit https://pangeaseed.org and https://seawalls.org.

 

