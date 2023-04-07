NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 28  | April 7, 2023Subscribe

Exhibition with ocean focus draws waves FP 040723

Share this story

Exhibition with ocean focus draws waves of multi-media artists to Gallery Q 

By THERESA KEEGAN

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

The ocean defines Laguna’s western boundary, but people could understandably be mistaken if it seems to have also crept into midtown, thanks to the current exhibit at Gallery Q, entitled Ocean Focus

“I loved the theme of the current exhibit,” said sculptor Jessica deStefano, whose intricate mixed media piece Poseidon’s Bete Noire has a place of honor on the central fireplace in the Susi Q library.

exhibition with deStefano

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Bill Atkins

The intricate porcelain resin cast sculpture “Poseidon Bete Noire” by Jessica deStefano is one of many pieces on display at Gallery Q’s new exhibit “Ocean Focus” 

“Celebrating the ocean is something we all do in our hearts living here in Laguna Beach,” said the now bicoastal artist, who also has a proud reputation for having developed the butterfly fairy garden at the Laguna Beach Library. “It is great to see a whole art exhibit dedicated to the ocean.” 

While the ocean as muse is not limited to Laguna artists, the water’s powerful effect is evident throughout this exhibit, impacting sculptors, painters and crafters.

exhibition with music

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

The ocean theme carried over to the entertainment during the opening reception of the “Ocean Focus” show as Pat Quilter (left) and Brian Obbegaard of the Sea View Serenaders played island music on their steel guitar and ukulele 

“I was really pleased we had so many talented artists submit pieces for this show,” said Bill Atkins, art director for Gallery Q. “And there is so much variety. It’s not just the shoreline, but really reflects the many ways the ocean can be interpreted.” 

Artist Kevin Goodheart is continually inspired by the ocean and that inspiration is then translated into his abstract art pieces. At this show, he exhibited an aerial piece entitled Kona Beach. The bright blue and white resin and acrylic with handcrafted rocks, glistens in the sun-filled halls of the Susi Q, allowing viewers to easily imagine a rugged shoreline. 

exhibition with goodheart

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Artist Kevin Goodheart stands next to his mixed-media piece “Kona Beach”

“It’s often a struggle, with abstract art, to get people to connect to it,” explained the Laguna-based artist, “but this one really just felt like the water.” 

His commitment to sustainability means recycled material is often found in his work, sometimes even creating unanticipated results. In Kona Beach, the white pigments leached unexpectedly into the blue area because Goodheart opted to recycle a wooden deck panel rather than use a new canvas. A nick in the wood caused the unexpected alteration. 

“I wondered, do I cover it up with acrylics and pigments, or just let it stay as is.” Ultimately, he decided the white surge looked like an expanded ocean wake, so Goodheart created more rocks and placed them amid the white. The resulting outcropping deeply defines the aerial view. 

“The unknown becomes part of the art,” he said. “I don’t need to control 100% of the process.” 

A similar piece sold earlier, and while Goodheart is hopeful his art will sell, he is also appreciative for the exposure Gallery Q offers him. He participated in Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Festival and the experience was transformative. 

“Making art is easy, but having someone connect to it, that’s really special,” he said. “And buying it is just the ultimate! When I know someone’s going to bring something I made, into their house, it’s just wow.”

Gallery Q is committed to getting a variety of artists exposure, explained Atkins. “This ocean topic is so inviting, lots of artists look to the water for inspiration.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

exhibition with whole earth

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

A textile piece by artist Jeanette Inouye, “The Whole Earth” was strikingly on display during the show

Textile artist Jeanette Inouye’s colorful masterpiece The Whole Earth displays an octopus holding a globe. Ceramicist Roya Mahdavi Hassas’s Illusion Statue has a fish swimming in a blank sunken head and a person’s chest enraptured in blue waves, as if emerging from the sea. There are landscapes and sunsets, and photographs and oils, and visions of oceans near and far. Robin Wood’s A Cold Day Fishing has a fishing trawl cutting through waters that look like the Maine coast. 

“The artists just do such amazing work,” said Atkins. 

Artist Joe Cladis from Corona del Mar, a retired art director who used to work in watercolors, took his love of sea animals into a digital realm. For this show he submitted two pieces – one a sandpiper, one a turtle – both crisp, graphic versions of the animals Southern Californians know so well. 

exhibition with cladis

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Theresa Keegan

Artist Joe Cladis looks to the coast for his inspiration, capturing the elegance of a bird in his piece, “Morning Sandpiper”

“These pieces take a long time – like every piece of art I’ve ever done,” Cladis said. “But I really enjoy adding the texture and making them unique.” 

This was the first time Cladis has submitted to Gallery Q, but his art is displayed elsewhere. He’s particularly proud that five of his pieces are in the permanent collection at the autism center run by Children’s Hospital of Orange County – it’s especially meaningful as his daughter has autism. 

“I just love my surroundings,” he said, “and everything I do as an artist is based on the coast – the animals, people, lifestyle every piece is an actual place.”

For DeStefano – who now shows in New York and Washington D.C., having exhibited at both Sawdust and Festival of the Arts – the ocean-themed show was intriguing, but when she found out where it was, she didn’t hesitate to participate. 

“Bill (Atkins) and his team always do a superb job curating the shows at Gallery Q,” she said, “and, I enjoy exhibiting.” 

Ocean Focus at Gallery Q runs through May 2 at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. Admission is free and is available whenever the Susi Q center is open. For more information, click here

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.