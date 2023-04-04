NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach FC's under 13 boys win

Laguna Beach FC’s under 13 boys win first-ever state championship 

Laguna Beach FC Boys U13 team defeated Capo FC, 1-0, on Sunday, March 19, to complete the improbable journey to winning the SOCAL State Championship.

Coached by the Laguna Beach High School boys’ varsity coach and founding director of LBFC, Andy Thomas, the team began the journey to the State Cup finals in early February with 54 teams from all over Southern California competing for the title. Having won all three games in their bracket, the boys from Laguna Beach FC went on an eight-game winning streak, eventually defeating Capo FC 1-0 on a goal scored by Henry Hitzel with only five minutes remaining.

It was their first SOCAL State Championship in just three short years of history. LBFC was formed in January 2020 with seven teams, just as a global pandemic crippled the world, so optimally not the best timing to launch a new soccer club.

But the hard work paid off.

“To win a State Championship may only happen once in these boys’ lifetime, it’s a very special achievement,” said Coach Thomas. “The progress that these boys have made in one year has been exceptional. They put in extra practice throughout the competition and all of the boys on the squad contributed to the victory. I’m hoping this is the start of a legacy for LBFC and I could not be prouder of the boys and their achievement.” 

A true community club, LBFC is sponsored by Procurri LLC, their partner for biannual e-waste events and Gorjana, Good Culture, Brand Armada, The Wine Gallery, The Salt Horse, Skyloft, Gobatri, The Mike Johnson Group and Meital Taub Properties. 

LBFC also receives support from with the City of Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Unified School District and the OCSC professional soccer team.

 

