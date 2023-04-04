NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Garden Club monthly meeting speaker series to feature photographer Mary Hurlbut

Drawing on more than 10 years of experience as a portrait and event photographer and teacher, Mary Hurlbut will discuss the fundamentals of good photography and teach you how to take better photos at the Laguna Beach Garden Club’s monthly meeting speaker series. Themed, “In the Art of Photography for Gardens,” participants will find good light, the rule of thirds, filling the frame, making the background work, composition and using aperture, while adding randomness and creativity to their photographs, whether using a DSLR or cell phone camera. This program is just in time to take that terrific photo of your garden as spring approaches and the rain has made it glorious.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Hurlbut.jpeg

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Photographer Mary Hurlbut

Hurlbut is best known to most of Laguna Beach residents for her beautiful photographs that are published in Stu News Laguna. She is a wonderful friend to the Laguna Beach Garden Club and frequently photographs the annual Gate & Garden Tour. 

Join the garden club on Friday, April 14 from 9:30-10 a.m. for social time and refreshments, with the meeting beginning promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. Please do not use the church parking lot, as street parking available.

For more information about the garden club, visit www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

 

