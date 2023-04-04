NewLeftHeader

Police called to North Laguna for man reportedly pointing gun which turns out to be replica

On Sunday, April 2 at 9:11 a.m., Laguna Beach Police dispatch received a 911 call regarding an adult male inside a residence located at 253 Fairview St., who was reportedly pointing a firearm at an adult female and making veiled threats toward her.

Fearing for her life, the female ran from the home and called the police. The suspect, Karl Brady, remained inside the residence with the firearm and prevented his adult girlfriend and her younger adult brother from leaving.

Air support, a Newport Beach Police Sergeant, K-9 and two officers responded. At 9:42 p.m., the suspect’s girlfriend exited the home. At 9:59 p.m., the suspect, along with his girlfriend’s brother exited the residence and they were subsequently detained without any incident.

A replica handgun fitting the description of the firearm that was pointed at the reporting party was recovered inside the residence. After conducting a further investigation, Brady was arrested for brandishing a replica firearm.

During the incident, police urged residents in the vicinity of the address in question to remain inside.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Calls for downed paraglider in ocean proves to only be floating balloons

On Saturday, April 1 just before 7 p.m., Laguna Beach Fire, Marine Safety and Police were dispatched to Treasure Island Beach in reference to a call reporting a paraglider floating in the water approximately 1/2 mile offshore. A Nixle was also sent alerting the community.

Rescue crews were unable to locate a paraglider, but did find balloons floating in the water, which were most likely the source originating the call.

 

