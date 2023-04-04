NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 27  | April 4, 2023Subscribe

Fast facts from Laguna Beach Police 040423

Share this story

Fast facts from Laguna Beach Police to keep our community safe

A series courtesy of the Laguna Beach Police Department

Fast Facts Lagune Beach Police SNL 4.4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

If a crime is in progress, stay inside and call 911 to report it. Have your exact location ready to report. Have a description of the person ready for police (what they are wearing, what color jacket/shirt, etc.). If they leave the scene, be ready to tell police which direction they went. 

–Park in a garage or in a secured parking area. 

–Install a bright motion sensor light near your vehicle and park in well-lit areas. 

–Always lock your car and set the alarm.

–Install an anti-theft device over the catalytic converter such as a protective shield, an anti-cut alarm, or by etching your vehicles VIN to the catalytic converter.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.