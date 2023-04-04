NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 27  | April 4, 2023Subscribe

Dennis’ Local Almanac 040423

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

April action 

Dennis 5Laguna’s latest rain event dropped nearly an inch, bringing the 2022-23 season total to almost 23 inches and it isn’t over just yet. Another Aleutian blaster is expected to plow through here later this week with low snow levels down to as low as 2,500 ft. in our local mountains and higher terrain. Normal April rainfall in Laguna is around 1.2 inches.

Now it’s April, and the storms keep coming at a frantic pace, so don’t be surprised if we collect another three to five inches when all is said and done. Over the years, we’ve had a couple of wet Aprils – 6.02 inches in 1958 and 1965. About one in six go rainless.

April warms up a bit on the average with a normal hi-lo of 71-52 degrees. Our warmest April day was in 1989 with 96, and there was a high of 93 on April 1, 1966. Our coldest April reading was a 36 in 1975. Normal ocean temp in April is around 60 degrees with the warmest reading of 75 degrees on April 15, 1997, a product of a very strong El Niño event. Our coldest April water temp was a bone-chilling 49 for a brief time on April 10, 1974. A late in the season Santana wind event happens around once in eight years. Here in April, we start getting these long-period large groundswells that travel up to 8,000 miles from their birth, way down in the Southern Hemisphere in a place known as the Roaring 40s. It can take up to nine or 10 days for these massive swells to reach our shores.

Now that April is here, tornado frequency really ramps up as the months of April and May see the most activity – with June running close behind. The center of activity moves from the southeastern Atlantic states to the southern plains states in April, spreading northward to the northern plains and Great Lakes area and even western New York State by June. 

The reason for this drift is the increasing penetration of warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico while contrasting cool, dry air still surges in from the north and northwest. This is when tornadoes are generated with their greatest frequency where these air masses wage their wars. 

Meanwhile, the Gulf states are substantially occupied by warm air systems after May. There is no cold air intrusion to speak of, so tornado frequency drops in that region. July and August have their greatest probability of a tornado closer to the Eastern Seaboard on occasion. This is the case across the nation for lower frequency, although in some states there is actually a secondary tornado maximum that can occur in the fall. Winter cooling permits fewer and fewer encounters between warm and overriding cold systems and tornado frequency returns to its lowest level in December and January, although that trend was interrupted by the busiest January on record by far, with nearly 150 reported compared to a normal of 42. 

Have a great week and we’ll get together again next week!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.