Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach receives Festival of Arts Foundation Grant

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach (BGCLB) has announced the receipt of a $6,000 grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation to fund its Arts program available to all members. The organization believes that art and play create a healthy place in the learning and development of every child, as imagination and creativity are vital components to increasing their full potential as thriving adults. The Club’s arts programing provides members with opportunities that generate ideas and enhance their ability to transform vision into a reality while navigating the world around them. 

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach provides an array of art programs, in which each area serves our youth through exposure, education and enriching experiences. Not only can children learn how to create art, but also experience the thrill of seeing their pieces displayed in on-site exhibitions while entering their art into local and national art competitions. 

For more than 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. The Club serves young people ages 3-18 years at their three sites in Laguna Beach, as well as serving young people ages 5-13 years at their five sites in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo.

Without the continuing support of the Festival of Arts Foundation, these wonderful opportunities for families within the community would not be possible.

For more information about the art activities, contact Mar Stash at 949.494.2535, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.

 

