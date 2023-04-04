NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 040423

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Kathy Jones to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 15th Annual Art Star Awards later this month

TJ headshot AugThe Laguna Beach Arts Alliance (LBAA) announced that artist Kathy Jones will be the honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 15th Annual Art Star Awards scheduled for Friday, April 28 at the Festival of Arts. Kathy, of course, is a longtime local resident, and was selected in recognition of her exceptional contributions as a FOA exhibitor and community arts leader and educator. 

Kathy has exhibited her paintings at FOA for 19 years. Known for “its abstract, non-narrative quality and power to invoke mood,” Jones’s work appears locally at the Sue Greenwood Gallery and nationally at the Patricia Rovzar Gallery in Seattle, the Marshall Gallery in Scottsdale and The Lily Pad Gallery’s two locations in Milwaukee and Rhode Island.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Kathy and her many achievements,” says LBAA President Pat Kollenda. “She has made an indelible impact on Laguna Beach as a passionate artist and arts advocate.”

Congrats Kathy. 

To purchase tickets for the 15th Annual Art Star Awards, contact Wayne Baglin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Limited tickets are available at $120 each and include heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and dessert bar as well as a new festival format with pop-up arts demonstrations, live music and dance performances.

• • •

Speaking of art, a reminder that this week is the First Thursdays Art Walk around town from 6-9 p.m. More than 40 galleries will participate, offering artist receptions, demonstrations and live music around town. The night also includes free admission to the Laguna Art Museum.

I received some communication from Silvia Buis touting her sister, Carla, who has a few paintings being featured at The Grace Galleries that she’s hoping to spread the word on.

Carla Buis was raised in Argentina and attended the famous Escuela De Arte Visuales, where she studied under the prestigious Isabel Almonacid aka El Altier de Isa

She’s recently relocated here to Southern California to continue with her creative work. She uses watercolors and acrylics. 

According to her sister, “What makes her work unique is her ability to capture what we are thinking during normal everyday life.”

Enjoy!

Fair Game woman painting SNL 4.4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Silvia Buis

This portrait painting, “Vanity,” represents “beauty in itself”

Fair Game multiple women SNL 4.4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Silvia Buis

“All Her Faces” by Carla “reflects the many faces that we show the world. No one shows their true face all of the time, to do that would be dangerous, for what is seen can also be known.”

• • •

And finally, before we leave the world of art, this just in from Karen Petty. It’s time for the 7th Annual ART PARTY OF THE YEAR at Laguna Beach Sanctuary

The PARTY will honor local artists who make a living as “Creators in a World Renown Art Colony,” and will be held Saturday, April 15 from 12-7 p.m. up Park Avenue across from Thurston Middle School (follow the balloons). Enjoy magnificent ocean views, libations, food and live music by Poul Pedersen from Missiles of October

Fair Game art piece of nude SNL 4.4

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Art Party of the Year

A wonderful collection of art will be on display

Everyone is welcome, and, it’s free, offering the community to preview new works for 2023 featuring jewelry, ceramics, paintings, hand blown glass, sculpture and more.

Artists include Greg Thorne, Jesse Miller, Larry Stewart, Lance Stewart, Victoria Foley, Leslie Edler, Barbara Lolli, Shane Dunlap and Karen Petty.

• • •

Our mayor, Bob Whalen, will be featured Thursday (April 6) at the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting from 8-9 a.m. 

And, as always, there’s a lot going on around town that Bob can get into. For you, just This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., then sit back and enjoy on Zoom.

• • •

Doug and Angelica Vogel have a great little wine shop they opened towards the end of 2022, located at 662 S. Coast Highway (across from the Pacific Edge Hotel) called Wine Craft. Doug’s an active guy around town, and people are finally discovering his shop; and here’s why they should, according to Doug:

–They have nearly 80 different wines, making them the largest selection of any wine shop in Laguna Beach. Included in this are unique varietals from all over the world and most of all the wine comes from small production wineries. 

–And not just any wines mind you; the wines they carry come from wineries using sustainable farming and are almost all biodynamic. This means that they are better for the earth and better for you. They avoid using pesticides and use compost instead of chemical fertilizers. This way of farming also creates less sulfites in the wine. 

–Doug and Angelica also curate and have vetted all of their wines through their own tasting, so when it’s on their shelves, it’s good! The result is a collection of the highest rated wines, including some rated at 100 points. 

–They’ll also help guide you through finding and tasting wines you’ll ultimately enjoy, actually walking guests through the scents and flavors of each. 

There are so many other reasons to shop Wine Craft, including the fact that they are locally involved and engaged, helping local nonprofits by offering up auction items, or by holding fundraiser days where they give back 15% of the day’s sales. They also donate a percentage of all end-of-the-year profits to various local organizations.

It’s truly a small business, locally owned, supporting our community. Give them a try!

You’ll thank me while enjoying a good bottle of wine.

• • •

On Easter Sunday, April 9, American Legion Post 222 is holding its annual Egg Hunt. Kids 9 years of age and younger are invited to hunt for more than 2,000 colored eggs and candy. All the fun begins at 1 p.m. sharp at the Laguna Beach High School baseball field. Come early (12:30 p.m.) and have your photo taken with the live bunny!

 

