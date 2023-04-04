NewLeftHeader

LBCAC celebrates Women’s History Month

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) continues to honor Women’s History Month with intimate concerts and movie screenings. Note: Simply Sammy (originally scheduled for February 25) has now been rescheduled to April 29.

A Life on Our Planet - April 5

Wednesday, April 5, 7-9 p.m.

A Life On Our Planet, Make Earth COOL Again Film Festival

April 12 | Eating Our Way To Extinction

April 19 | Into The Ice

April 23 | The Human Element

April 26 | Going Circular

April 30 | UTAMA (Subtitles)

April 30 | Age of Consequences (Bonus Screening)

Screenings will be followed by a led discussion.

In his 93 years, Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of the planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. But during his lifetime, Attenborough has also seen first-hand the monumental scale of humanity’s impact on nature.

To RSVP, click here. There is limited seating. Admission is free, however, donations are accepted. 

Larry and Joe - April 15

Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m.

Larry & Joe Fuse Venezuela And Appalachia

 Larry and Joe were meant to be together. Larry Bellorín hails from Monagas, Venezuela and is a legend of Llanera music. Joe Troop is from North Carolina and is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old-time musician. Larry was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina. Joe, after a decade in South America, got stranded back in his stomping grounds in the pandemic. Larry works construction to make ends meet. Joe’s acclaimed “latingrass” band Che Apalache was forced into hiatus and he shifted into action working with asylum seeking migrants.

For tickets, click here.

“The Trial of Ayn Rand” - April 18

Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m.

The Trial of Ayn Rand, Bare Bones Theatre presents a reading

Ayn Rand is the OG Mean Girl whose ideas are a gateway drug to right-wing politics. You be the judge in The Trial of Ayn Rand by William Missouri Downs starring Ava Burton and Ben Farrow. Limited seating. For tickets, click here.

Cary Morin Duo - April 21

Sunday, April 21, 8-10 p.m.

Cary Morin Duo

His fingerpicking guitar style has been compared to that of Tommy Emmanuel and Doyle Bramhall II. Morin is a consummate storyteller and a virtuosic player, touring nationally and internationally.

Cary Morin Duo just recently performed for NPR Music’s Mountain Stage with Larry Groce.He is garnering much recognition right now, playing festivals, Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, Pagosa Folk N Bluegrass Festival, New Bedford Folk Festival, Telluride Blues & Brews, MusikFest, Mile of Music, etc. Morin has played the Lincoln Center in NYC, The John F. Kennedy Center in D.C. and many other renowned venues and festivals around the globe. Cary Morin Duo performed an Official Showcase and was The Artist in Residence for Folk Alliance International in February 2023. 

For tickets, click here.

“Simply Sammy” - April 29

Saturday, April 29, 8-10 p.m.

“Simply Sammy” - A Tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. 

Starring Doug Starks

A 90-minute reflection of the music, memories and moments shared with the world’s greatest entertainer. According to Starks, “My conversations, common interest and motivations. My relationship went from fan to friend. Join me as I recount it. The music. The dance. The stories. The man. Simply put, Simply Sammy.”

For tickets, click here.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For tickets and the LBCAC calendar, go to www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

LBCAC has installed a Patriot Air Purification System to ensure a virus-free environment. 

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

