NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 26  | March 31, 2023Subscribe

The Great Love Club presents 033123

Share this story

The Great Love Club presents “A Slow Market,” Volume 4

The Great Love Club, founded by local Tifany Khakdoust, is holding its fourth “A Slow Market” tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, at 2955 Randolph Ave. in Costa Mesa from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop from 20 small local businesses, including jewelry, apothecary, vintage, skincare, nutrition, ceramics, grocery and candles. Enjoy a pop-up espresso cart. Free drop-in wellness sessions during the market. There will also be Pilates, yoga, acupuncture, sound healing, energy clearing, astrology and guided journaling. To sign up, click here. And there will be free Beverages to enjoy at the market.

The great sign

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Gemma Totten

“A Slow Market” that took place on March 4 in Laguna Beach was a rousing success

“A Slow Market,” held on the first Saturday of every month at different locations, is a curated pop-up market for the most discerning buyer. 

“SLOW stands for Sustainable, Local, Organic and Whole and by practicing slow living, we mindfully embody these values into our shopping choices, ensuring we leave with products we love, that are long lasting, of great quality, and will be beneficial to ourselves and the planet,” Khakdoust said. “Every vendor has been selected for their effort to maintain the slow value system within their business production and product.”

There will be organic food within walking distance: Tecuani Tamalli (pop-up across the street at Work in Progress cafe) and Kuro Artisanal Pizza in The LAB.

For more information on The Great Love Club, go to www.thegreatloveclub.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.