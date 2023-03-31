NewLeftHeader

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

On Thursday, April 6, the Arts Commission invites the public to attend the 21st Annual Art That’s Small Awards reception at City Hall from 6-7 p.m. The exhibition can be viewed during City Hall business hours through April 20, featuring artwork from 53 Orange County artists. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. (Pictured is “Colorful Houses” by Heather Reichard).

 

