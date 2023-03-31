NewLeftHeader

Save the Date: The Drake Restaurant

Save the Date: The Drake Restaurant to hold entertainment fundraiser on June 6

Empowering young lives through music, The Drake Restaurant will host an elevated culinary and entertainment experience benefiting The Drake Gives and Save The Music Foundation.

The Drake, Laguna Beach’s landmark restaurant and live music venue founded by Alec Glasser, will host an experiential fundraising evening unlike any other in Orange County on Tuesday, June 6. 

Designed to tantalize the palate and enliven the senses with sensational tunes, the evening will feature a three-course meal curated by The Drake, complete with wine pairings, plus entertainment provided by Cueva Entertainment. The Bordeaux and gold-themed evening, produced by Elite OC Productions, will fuse together community leaders and difference makers who are committed to making an impact locally. Immersive fundraising opportunities will be available alongside a silent auction and live auction led by auctioneer extraordinaire Zack Krone.

The experience will offer valuable sponsorship opportunities that include VIP perks from tableside butler service to promotional exposure. Capacity is limited due to the unique footprint. Sponsorships, which include tickets for the evening, are expected to sell-out. Sponsorship and attendance details can be accessed by clicking here.

Courtesy of The Drake

Alec Glasser, owner of The Drake and founder of The Drake Gives

“Thinking globally and acting locally allows The Drake Gives to create sustainable impact, one youth at a time, right in our backyard. Music moves us around the globe, and our efforts will allow the future of music to thrive for many generations to come,” said Glasser.

The Drake Gives launched in 2021, remains steadfast in its mission to connect, inspire and provide underserved youth with music education, materials and instruments. To date, it has raised nearly half a million dollars to support Save The Music Foundation which has funded public music education in the Anaheim School District. 

The Drake Gives is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to connect, inspire and provide underserved youth with the music education, materials and instruments they need and deserve to fuel their passions and experience the power of music. As the founder of The Drake and The Drake Gives, Glasser learned to play the saxophone in a public school when he was 12. That experience profoundly shaped his life in ways he never dreamed possible – his wish is for all kids to be able to have the same opportunity in their public school education. For more information, click here.

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 25 years, Save The Music has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in under-resourced communities across the U.S. – donating school instruments and technology; working as a convener, expert and catalyst; helping to train and support teachers and starting and building thousands of new music programs in more than 286 school districts nationwide. Learn more by clicking here.

 

