Volume 15, Issue 25  | March 28, 2023

LOCA marches into spring FP 032823

LOCA marches into spring

LOCA has put together an interesting and diverse mix of events for the end of March and going into spring. There are new art programs and collaborations between LOCA and LPAPA – Artful Afternoons and paint togethers.

LOCA marches artful afternoons

Artful Afternoon on April 6 

Thursday, April 6, 3-4 p.m.

Artful Afternoons at the Library

Laguna Beach Library 363 Glenneyre St.

Laguna Beach LOCA Arts Education is offering free art workshops for kids at Laguna Beach Public Library. Young children ages 4-6 will enjoy Artful Afternoons. LOCA teachers Reem Khalil and Allison Keefe will introduce books, stories and pictures as inspiration for the art projects. Nature-themed books are the focus this spring. The workshops are free and no registration is required. 

LOCA marches Wendy Wirth

In-person paint together with Wendy Wirth on April 

Tuesday, April 18, 9-11 a.m.

LPAPA and LOCA - Wendy Wirth: In-Person Paint Together, Magical Main Beach, rescheduled due to rain

375 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

Register to join LPAPA Artist Member Wendy Wirth for this fun and informative LPAPA+LOCA in-person Mentor Paint Together session on “Magical Main Beach” in plein air. Join Wirth right on the shore to capture Laguna’s unique coastal view from Main Beach on your canvas. In this mentor session, she will show you how to compose an interesting viewpoint and how to establish values that create depth and atmosphere.

Registration fee: $25 for LPAPA and LOCA Members, $50 for Non-members. For tickets, click here.

LOCA marches Reem

Two textile workshops on April 19 and 26 – demonstrating the ancient practice of Shibori 

Wednesdays, April 19 and 26, from 1-4 p.m.

Shirbori and Indigo Dyeing with Reem Khalil

These classes are held on two consecutive Wednesdays in the Susi Q art room of the Laguna Beach Community Center.

This two-session textile workshop will demonstrate the ancient practice of Shibori tying, clamping, stitching and wrapping of silk or paper. Shibori will then be dipped in an indigo vat. You will walk away with several pieces of wearable and fine art pieces.

Cost: LOCA Members $50, Non-members $100. To register, click here

For more information about LOCA, go to www.locaarts.org.

 

