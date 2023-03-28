NewLeftHeader

LOCA’s 30th Birthday BASH was a big success

Art lovers in Laguna Beach gathered in support of LOCA Arts Education at its 30th Birthday BASH last Sunday, March 26. Bridge Hall at the Neighborhood Congregational Church was buzzing with partygoers, who raised money for LOCA’s online and in-person art workshops and lectures. 

“It was a great success, and we are truly thankful to all our donors, attendees and supporters,” said LOCA President Carla Meberg. 

LOCAs 30th Jeff and Mike



Photos by Katie Clark

(L-R) Jeff Meberg and Mike Tauber in photo booth

The fun included photo booths with hand-painted backdrops by LOCA board members Cindy Fletcher and Lisa Mansour. Themes included a Frieda Khalo painting, or Cottage Restaurant – inspired by Grant Wood’s American Gothic. “The pitchfork was replaced with a surfboard, to make it more Laguna Beach-ey,” said Fletcher. 

Cakewalkers danced to “Tequila” performed live by the Jorg Dubin Quartet. “These guys can hit a hard cue,” said Mike Tauber who, along with Joy Vansell, started and stopped the music and called winning numbers. 

LOCAs 30th cakewalk



Cakewalk participants, (L-R) Lynn Buscaglia, Betsy Jenkins and Steve Nahm

Betsy Jenkins was among the winners who took home 18 fabulous gourmet cakes. She and husband Gary also bid on many silent auction items. “I’m hoping to win the stay at Montage Healdsburg,” she said. “Now that would be a fabulous vacation!”

LOCAs 30th cakes



Betsy Jenkins takes the cakes

All auction items sold, with the exception of the signed Mike Trout Angels Jersey. “It’s an official jersey, valued at more than $1,500 and very collectible,” said KC Mechling, LOCA executive director. “It’s available now to any Angels fan,” she said, by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

LOCAs 30th Winter and Alexis



(L-R) Winter Bonnin and Alexis Anderson, representatives from Crystal Cove State Park

Attendees included Winter Bonnin and Alexis Anderson from Crystal Cove State Park. “This event has allowed us to meet so many LOCA artists and community members,” Bonnin said, “And really value our partnership with LOCA,” she said. “It is a perfect fit!”

LOCAs 30th Meberg and Higuchi



(L-R) LOCA President Carla Meberg and LOCA board member Sharbie Higuchi 

Carla Meberg and board member Sharbie Higuchi led an enthusiastic call for live donations for programs including afterschool classes for kids at Laguna Beach Public Library, for special needs adults at Glennwood House, and for Art Talks lectures online – which will allow viewers to learn about local artists and their careers anytime from anywhere. Among the many who raised paddles were Jeff and Trish Jennings, who were amazed to learn about the broad populations of people LOCA serves. 

To become a LOCA member, visit www.locaarts.org, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

