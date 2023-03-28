NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! presents new events FP 032823

Laguna Live! presents new events for spring

Laguna Live! presents exciting performances to usher in the spring season.

As part of Beth’s Tuesday, on Tuesday April 4, at 7 p.m., Michelle Mangione and Nick Justice will perform at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC), 235 Forest Ave.

Laguna Live! Mangione

Click on photo for a larger image

Michelle Mangione performs on April 13 at LBCAC

With her band, cajon (box drum), drums and acoustic guitar, songwriter Mangione challenges the world of live music to rise to a very intimate and honest level.

Laguna Live! Justice

Click on photo for a larger image

On April 13, Nick Justice performs at LBCAC

Justice is a journeyman singer songwriter with five solo records to his credit. His last solo effort “Rope the Wind” charted at #1 Roots Music Report Top 50 Folk Rock Album Chart, April 2021.

For tickets, which are $15, go to www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715. 9713.

Laguna live Gould

Click on photo for a larger image

Gary Gould performs on April 13

 On Thursday, April 13 at 5 p.m., Laguna Live! presents musician and educator, Gary Gould, and “World of Winds,” his eclectic program, featuring unique instruments with narration and music from around the world, including klezmer, Celtic, swing and Americana. The event will take place at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach. 

A multi-woodwindist, Gould’s long and successful career has seen him perform throughout the U.S. and internationally. As an instructor, he has won top awards for conducting bands at the high school, college and community levels.

For tickets, which are $10, visit www.lagunalive.org. Kids 12 and under are free.

Laguna live Sykes

Click on photo for a larger image

Shout Hallelujah: Maiya Sykes performs on May 10

“Shout Hallelujah with Maiya Sykes” takes place on Wednesday, May 10 at 6 p.m. at [seven- degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

Laguna Live! brings back powerhouse, jazz and blues vocalist Sykes and her band for a concert illuminating the presence of gospel music in popular music over the last century, with arrangements by Gershwin, Cole Porter, Jimmy McHugh and more. 

Sykes, who studied under Nina Simone and Betty Carter, had a four-chair turning debut on season 7 of The Voice. She has worked with The Black-Eyed Peas, Macy Gray, Michael Buble and Leona Lewis amongst many others. Sykes’ featured videos with internet sensation, Post Modern Jukebox, have more than three million hits.

For tickets, which are $37.50, go to www.lagunalive.org, or call 949.715. 9713.

 

