NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 25  | March 28, 2023Subscribe

Local nonprofit to host first 032823

Share this story

Local nonprofit to host first “Hope for Horses” benefit event

Angels Among Us Foundation (AAUF), a Laguna Beach-based nonprofit, is hosting its first charity dinner banquet event on Saturday, April 15, “Hope for Horses,” from 5-9 p.m.

The evening kicks off with a social hour, followed by dinner and dessert. There will be a two-hour group reading by special guest and Master Channeler Oracle Maureen, where guests will have the opportunity to connect with loved ones on the other side and hear messages of love and closure.

Local nonprofit horse

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Angels Among Us Foundation

Proceeds from AAUF’s benefit event will support PETA

The evening will highlight the topic of performance horses, to help spread awareness so that these sentient animals can live happier and healthier lives.

To purchase tickets, which are $250 for dinner and the group reading, and to RSVP, go here.

The event takes place at the Ayres Hotel, 325 Bristol St., Costa Mesa.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit AAUF’s charity partner, PETA, which is dedicated to stopping animal abuse. Their goal is to raise $5,000.

Angels Among Us, a non-profit 501(c)(3) California-based organization, was founded in 2013 by Master Channeler and Spiritual Teacher Oracle Maureen. They are dedicated to helping those who find themselves in painful and disheartening situations. Each month, they focus on a different featured cause and charity partner.

For more information, visit www.angelsamongusfoundation.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.