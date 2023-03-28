NewLeftHeader

giweather joomla module

Volume 15, Issue 25  | March 28, 2023Subscribe

Paint the town on Saturday, April 15 032823

Share this story

Paint the town on Saturday, April 15 at the Susi Q’s Annual Legacy Ball

April can be a taxing time, that’s true. But on the 15th of the month this year, it’ll be time to let loose and paint the town at the Susi Q’s Annual Legacy Ball. 

Zoomers and boomers, and even some seniors, will celebrate an organization that’s making Laguna livable for every generation – not to mention a lot more fun than retirement communities.

The Susi Q’s Annual Legacy Ball takes place on April 15 at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point, from 5-9 p.m. The program includes cocktails, dancing, opportunity drawings, dinner, dessert and a live auction.

“Our annual Legacy Ball is a glorious evening of good company, generosity and gratitude,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, which operates the Susi Q. “Our guests help us raise one-quarter of our yearly budget and we love honoring those who have given exceptional and enduring service to the community.”

Paint the town

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Last year’s Legacy Award Recipient Ann Quilter, pictured with family members

Christina and Warren Haines are the 2023 Legacy Award recipients, while the U.S. Bank Foundation will be honored as the 2023 Cornerstone Award recipient.

“We’re grateful to our event co-chairs Stephany Skendarian and Kitty Malcolm, who have put together a wonderful program,” Babayi added. “It’s going to be an evening to remember.”

For tickets, visit www.thesusiq.org, and for underwriting opportunities and table sales, contact Event Manager Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safely in their own homes, informed, and independent. 

For more information and to register for these programs at The Susi Q, the portal to access the best of Laguna’s community resources, visit www.thesusiq.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.