Ayn Rand comes to life at Bare Bones Theatre

Ayn Rand comes to life at Bare Bones Theatre on tax day, April 18

Does anyone like to pay taxes? Would it be better if paying taxes were voluntary? Where do you stand on the spectrum between socialism and laissez faire capitalism? Bare Bones Theatre explores these questions and more with a reading of The Trial of Ayn Rand by William Missouri Downs on Tax Day, Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) in Downtown Laguna Beach. 

“In the spirit of misery loves company, let’s get together on Tax Day and celebrate the life of Ayn Rand, who is as brilliant as she is controversial,” said Bare Bones curator Lojo Simon. “The Trial of Ayn Rand lends itself to boisterous debate that I hope will lighten the mood on an otherwise somber day.”

Directed by Simon, Ava Burton plays Ayn Rand alongside veteran actor Ben Farrow. Audience members serve as judge and jury, guided by UCI philosophy professor and author Aaron James, Ph.D., who shares his insights into Rand and her philosophy in the post-play conversation.

General admission is $30 and $50 tickets include premium seating and bar drinks. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here, or by calling 949.652.2787.

Please note that LBCAC is not currently ADA-accessible, as it requires patrons to walk up steep stairs. (Once upstairs, the theater is ADA-friendly.) 

Bare Bones is a project of ART WOW (Art Without Walls), bringing theater you can chew on to discerning Laguna Beach audiences. 

LBCAC is a creative epicenter in Downtown Laguna with exhibition space, events, and promotion to support artists in theater, visual arts, music, video and still photography, film, dance, prose and poetry, and arts education.

LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

