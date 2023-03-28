NewLeftHeader

Art in the Park returns to Crystal Cove 032823

Art in the Park returns to Crystal Cove on April 1

Art in the Park returns to Crystal Cove on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Grab your friends and family, and join this day-long celebration of art, music, culture and more.

Explore the Arts & Crafts Bazaar, where you can shop a selection of fine art paintings, candles, sea glass and upcycled jewelry, and painted wood wall hangings created by local artists.

Art in the Park painting

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Art in the Park is a day of art, music and culture with something for all ages

Vendors include the Crystal Cove State Lifeguard Association, Kim Gordon, Serenity Candles, ReNvinted Jewelry and Art by Kimberly Nicole, Michael O. Smith, Laura Klepfer, Donita Lloyd, Gobind Boyes, Adornament and Sluggy Shug.

Visitors of all ages can celebrate the rich history of Crystal Cove through art. A $15 day-use fee applies. Some events require registration, which can be found here.

 

